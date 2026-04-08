Warriors Don’t Want ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Kerr: Report

The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, is heading towards the end of his contract. He signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension in February 2024. And yes, the clock’s ticking louder than ever before, on his future. But the Warriors have a plan.

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NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports the front office wants a multiyear deal. They hope to avoid a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season. However, there is also a twist in the story. “One whisper you do hear emanating from the Bay Area, however, is that the Warriors would prefer to extend Kerr for longer than one season if they ultimately agree to terms on a new deal,” Fischer wrote.

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The insider continued, “It’s believed that Warriors officials would rather avoid a Last Dance scenario if they can while also crossing their fingers that Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody can bounce back as swiftly as possible in 2026-27 from their recent season-ending injuries.”

Think of a “Last Dance” season as draining your phone’s battery and assuming it won’t be recharged. On the other hand, a multi-year extension is like installing a new battery to keep it running longer. And this narrative matters. The 1997-98 Bulls marked the final chapter for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson, turning every loss into an “end of an era” moment.

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And it looks like the Warriors want to avoid that pressure. Steve Kerr won titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, plus a 73-win season. They seemingly aim to show this is a living project, a sustained system, not a fleeting miracle. Now, coming to Kerr’s $35 million contract extension.

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That deal locked him in at roughly $17.5 million per year, putting him among the NBA’s elite-paid coaches. The same deal made the veteran coach one of the highest-paid coaches in NBA history at the time, behind only Gregg Popovich on a per-year basis.

Meanwhile, everything for the Golden State Warriors relies on Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler’s quick recovery for the 2026-27 season. The Warriors, sitting at 37-42, must win two play-in games this season to secure a playoff spot. Since their 2022 NBA championship, the team has struggled in the postseason, and another early exit could shake plans for the final chapters of Steve Kerr’s tenure.

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However, for now, the Dubs appear committed to keeping Kerr in charge for the foreseeable future. Yet the results this season could shift the team’s mindset. How they handle the play-in and postseason will define whether their project feels alive or edges toward an ending.

The 2026 postseason might decide Steve Kerr’s future

For a while now, Steve Kerr has chosen to remain silent about his contract. However, insiders like Anthony Slater have previously predicted that the 60-year-old’s tenure is not going to end at the end of the 2025-26 season. However, many also feel that everything now weighs on the Golden State Warriors’ postseason performance.

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A strong playoff run would boost his case for an extension and prove he can lead the team through the Curry era’s last chapter. It would also align with roster improvements and Stephen Curry’s desire to keep competing. Moreover, Coach Kerr boasts an impressive playoff record as Golden State’s head coach, sitting at 104-48 (.684). He has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles—2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, achieving a 70.7% win rate in the playoffs.

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USA Today via Reuters October 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr instructs during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 125-107. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

However, an early exit or missing the postseason would raise questions about the current core and whether fresh leadership is needed. Conference finals or better likely secures Kerr’s return. Meanwhile, a short playoff exit puts Kerr’s future under review. And a poor performance greatly raises the odds of a coaching change despite his past success.

Well, the Warriors are seemingly moving towards a decision. Despite that, the postseason will carry more weight for Steve Kerr’s future. But, for now, the team is backing him. And the “Last Dance” is not an option.