Warriors Draft Plans Take Shape Amid Rumors Surrounding 7’3 Victor Wembanyama-Like Center

The Golden State Warriors are entering one of the most important drafts of the Stephen Curry era. Holding the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Golden State is reportedly prioritizing players who can contribute immediately after previous developmental swings like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga failed to fully maximize Curry’s championship window.

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That urgency has pushed the Warriors toward two clear draft paths: adding NBA-ready wing depth or targeting a modern 7-foot-3 center prospect whose skill set has drawn comparisons to Victor Wembanyama’s archetype. NBC Sports Bay Area insider Dalton Johnson reported that the Warriors are continuing to aggressively evaluate wing and backcourt depth ahead of the draft.

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“The Warriors tomorrow are bringing in Miami guard Tre Donaldson, Texas Tech forward Dillon Mitchell, and Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel for a pre-draft workout,” Johnson posted on X. The workouts reinforce Golden State’s growing focus on versatile athletes and rotation-ready contributors, especially with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both recovering from significant injuries entering next season.

Tre Donaldson has quietly become one of the more intriguing guard prospects in the class. NBA scout Eldon Khorshidi previously praised the Miami guard’s offensive composure and late-game shotmaking. “Donaldson is one of the more clutch shotmakers in the 2026 NBA Draft,” Khorshidi wrote. “A 6-foot-3 point guard, he is adept at probing the defense, making shots off the bounce, and setting up open teammates.”

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Donaldson also impressed athletically during the 2026 G League Elite Camp, finishing third in the shuttle run at 2.64 seconds while posting a 39-inch vertical leap.

Dillon Mitchell fits the exact type of multipositional athlete the Warriors have lacked at times over the last two seasons. With a 6-foot-10.5 wingspan and the ability to defend multiple positions, Mitchell has generated buzz as a potential plug-and-play defensive forward.

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Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman described him as a “Swiss Army Knife” prospect after a standout performance where Mitchell finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while posting a game-best plus-17.

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Across stops at Texas, Cincinnati, and St. John’s, Mitchell maintained impressive efficiency, shooting roughly 59% from the field during his college career.

Tyler Nickel brings a different skill set to the Warriors’ draft board. The Vanderbilt forward emerged as one of the better floor-spacing forwards in college basketball last season, averaging 13.5 points while shooting 45% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 85% from the free-throw line.

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Nickel also knocked down more than 110 threes and ranked among the better defensive small forwards in stop percentage metrics tracked by draft analysts. According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Golden State’s front office understands just how critical this pick could become after previous lottery misses slowed the franchise’s transition into the post-dynasty phase.

“If the Dubs do keep this pick, sources said the franchise will be prioritizing talents ready to play immediately during their rookie season,” Siegel reported. “The Warriors do not want to run into another James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga situation with this draft pick.”

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That philosophy is one reason Aday Mara’s name continues surfacing in Golden State mock drafts. Unlike many raw seven-foot prospects, Mara is viewed as a more polished interior defender with advanced feel as a passer and screener.

Why Aday Mara Fits Golden State’s Win-Now Timeline

Mara’s physical tools immediately stand out. The Michigan center measured 7-foot-3 barefoot, weighed 260 pounds, and posted a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine. His 9-foot-9 standing reach tied for the second-longest mark in combine history behind only Tacko Fall.

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During Michigan’s national championship run, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a Big Ten-leading 2.6 blocks per game while shooting efficiently around the rim.

Like Victor Wembanyama, Mara profiles as a modern lob-threat center capable of protecting the rim while still showing flashes of perimeter skill and passing feel.

To be clear, Mara is not the same caliber of perimeter creator or athlete as Wembanyama. However, NBA scouts see similarities in the overall archetype because of his combination of size, coordination, rim protection, and offensive versatility. For Golden State, that matters.

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The Warriors desperately need frontcourt size, interior defense, and vertical spacing around Stephen Curry. Mara’s ability to finish lobs, alter shots, and operate as a connective passer could immediately help Steve Kerr’s system.

Mara also boosted his draft stock during combine shooting drills, hitting 12 of 25 spot-up threes, a promising number for a center his size. Golden State’s long-term frontcourt picture remains uncertain, especially with questions surrounding Draymond Green’s future and the team’s lack of reliable rim protection behind its veterans.

If the Warriors believe Mara can contribute immediately, he could become one of the most fascinating lottery swings in the entire draft because of how naturally his skill set fits alongside Curry in pick-and-roll situations.