Warriors Drop Worrying Stephen Curry Return Update After “Unpredictable” Injury Costs 10 Games in a Row

The Golden State Warriors have been a team in transition this campaign. What started as an ambitious season with the NBA Championship on their minds has now become a survival mission to at least make the play-in game in April. Much of that has to do with significant injuries to star players, Jimmy Butler, and, of course, Stephen Curry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latter has been sidelined since Jan 30, when he left the game in the third quarter of the 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Curry was subsequently diagnosed with runner’s knee (patellofemoral pain syndrome) in his right knee. Initial scans revealed that the 37-year-old would return after the All-Star break, but that hasn’t been the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports last week indicated that Curry was dealing with bone bruising, which would delay his return. After re-evaluating his injury earlier today, the Warriors revealed that the 4x NBA champion is set for another 10 days on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Cleveland Clinic, runner’s knee, or patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS), typically has a standard recovery time of 4–8 weeks with conservative treatment. Bone bruising around the affected areas can complicate things.

‘Chef Curry’ has been a key figure for Steve Kerr’s side this campaign. The veteran is averaging 27.2 points this season with 4.8 assists in 39 games. The Dubs boast a record of 23-16 with Curry in 2025-26 as opposed to 8-13 without him. Since his injury at the tail end of January, the Warriors have gone 4–6 in 10 games, averaging 112.5 PPG.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What Does This Mean for Stephen Curry and the Dubs Playoffs Hopes?

Kerr and the coaching staff will be reluctant to rush Curry’s return, with flare-ups on their minds. With Draymond Green reduced to a bench role and new man Kristaps Porzingis also dealing with issues of his own, the Dubs find themselves in a predicament.

ADVERTISEMENT

29-year-old Pat Spencer has stepped in for cover thus far, but one can’t really replicate the performances of someone like Curry. The loss of Jonathan Kuminga (who is thriving with the Atlanta Hawks) has not helped GSW either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days, he will miss at least 5 games, including one against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors host the LA Clippers on Monday before going on the road to face the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Utah Jazz.

They return to Chase Center on March 10 to host the struggling Chicago Bulls. Curry will be re-evaluated around that time and could make a return if the medical team gives the go-ahead. If not, the Dubs will protect their prized asset for playoff season in April.