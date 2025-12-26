Warriors Enter Race for $179M Star That Can Ensure Jonathan Kuminga Trade Exit

The Brooklyn Nets are open for business. They aren’t even sparing Michael Porter Jr., their most valuable asset acquired from the Nuggets during the summer. The tall forward is having a breakout season, leading the Nets in scoring. Likewise, his availability has interested many teams, that includes the Golden State Warriors.

According to Evan Sidery, the Warriors are among the teams that have contacted the Nets to inquire about the 27-year-old.

“The Bucks, Pistons and Warriors are among the teams who have checked in with the Nets on Michael Porter Jr. Brooklyn appears open to listening on Porter trade talks involving prospects and draft capital,” the insider mentioned on X.

Steve Kerr has struggled to find a consistent rotation. The team is currently on a win streak, but the team would really benefit from an impact-making forward like Michael Porter Jr. He fits everything that the Warriors would want to do. The former Nuggets forward can score in multiple ways, making him an enticing secondary option next to Stephen Curry.

And their trade chips could appeal to the Nets. Jonathan Kuminga, who hasn’t had any minutes over the last two games, is eligible for a move from January 15. The Nets are after a young prospect who could develop with regular playing time. Additionally, the Warriors also have future picks, which could help the Nets get a major head start on their rebuild.

The 2026 NBA draft is full of promise. So far, the Nets only have their own first-round pick in the draft. If the Warriors can attach their pick in a package, Brooklyn could be moved to send Michael Porter Jr. their way. If anything, he could be the perfect piece for the Warriors at this time.

Michael Porter Jr. could save the Warriors

Their current win streak aside, the Warriors have been marred by troubles. They are 16-15, a clear indication of their streaky nature. However, Michael Porter Jr. could help the squad find their groove. At 27, the Nets forward appears to have moved past his troubled past with injuries. Even with an expanded role this season, Porter has appeared in 24 games, while averaging a career-high 25.7 points per game.

The Warriors, for the better part of the season, have struggled to find a nightly offensive threat besides Stephen Curry. Michael Porter Jr’s shot-making and shooting prowess could help Kerr find a solution to that ongoing problem. Jimmy Butler has been playing well, but with age, it’s vital to reserve his energy for the postseason.

With MPJ, the Warriors get younger. Moreover, they also add some size, much needed when considering they rank 19 in rebounding. The only problem would be integrating Porter into Kerr’s heavy ball movement system. Playing for the Warriors means finding the best shot. The Nets forward, much due to his current freedom, isn’t renowned for swinging the ball. But he’s proven to be a winning piece, claiming the championship with the Nuggets.

He stands as the resolution for the Warriors’ problems. It seems likely that Jonathan Kuminga will be traded come January. He is the perfect centrepiece to tempt the Nets into making this blockbuster trade. The Warriors’ priority in the final years with their distinguished core is to win. Being conservative isn’t going to move the needle. The front office has the opportunity to improve its chances with just one trade.

Do you think they should do it? Let us know your views in the comments below.