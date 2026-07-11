Warriors Exec Ends Speculation Over Draymond Green’s Future With Major Claim: “Was a Pretty Easy Conversation”

ADraymond Green’s decision to decline his player option didn’t take long to fuel speculation. With LeBron James also at the center of free agency chatter, the timing only added to the intrigue. But as questions about Green’s future gathered steam, a Warriors executive offered a telling response.

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“I would say 100.1 (on Green being back with the Warriors for the 26-27 season ).” Warriors Assistant GM Larry Harris appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio to clear the air. “I feel pretty good about that. I think that Draymond made the commitment to say to the front office is ‘Whatever I can do to help you secure any free agents, whatever that looks like, I’m willing to help on my side of it.’

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“So he’s been a team player all the way through it. Unbelievable partner. Wants to win. Wants to ride this horse out with Steph and try to win one more, if he can, if not more, but at least one more. And I think it’s just for us; it was a pretty easy conversation that Mike had with Rich Paul and Draymond, deciding to open this up and giving us more flexibility to do some things, and he’ll be back for sure.”

Draymond Green opted out of his $27.7 million player option and confirmed he wanted to help “whatever is best” for the team. Reports of the Warriors being interested in LeBron James emerged. The possibility of Stephen Curry and Bron playing together is mesmerizing, and the Golden State tried before. This time, the Dub Nation even reportedly wanted to secure Anthony Davis to lure James.

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So far, the Wizards have not shown interest in trading AD. Thus, a move for LeBron James also remains up in the air. Amid the uncertainty about the 22x All-Star, Shams Charania reported that Green and Bron will be hanging out together. And later, they were spotted golfing together in Puerto Rico. They share the same agent in Rich Paul and have been close friends for some time now.

The infamous Ohio “Cupcake Lady” (owner of Caroline’s Cupcakes) made, and quickly walked back, a viral claim that LeBron James is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Bronny James and Draymond Green. After causing a frenzy, she clarified that the post was simply a resurfaced local memory and “not reporting new news. Even ESPN’s Brian Windhorst clarified that for now there is no attempt that Draymond Green won’t be with the Warriors.

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“I have not heard that from a credible source,” Windhorst said Friday on ESPN Cleveland. “If you’re asking me whether that was something that could happen, that’s a different conversation. But I have not heard that from a credible source.”

Now, the words from Assistant GM Larry Harris also indicate that the 14-year veteran won’t be leaving the Golden State any time soon.