Warriors Eye 7ft Spurs Teammate of Victor Wembanyama Amid Stephen Curry Trade Rumors

Rumors can change the conversation overnight. While speculation surrounding Stephen Curry’s future continues to dominate headlines, the Warriors appear far more focused on solving a different problem. Their latest target isn’t another superstar. Instead, the front office has reportedly turned its attention toward a veteran big man who could quietly stabilize the roster.

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All this when uncertainty continues to surround the franchise’s championship window.

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“Kelly Olynyk, a guy that has been linked to the Warriors before,” insider Brett Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show, revealing the Dubs’ interest in the veteran free agent.

Adding on the Warriors’ growing interest, he explained, “He’s been a target for the last two to three years.” With Olynyk now available in free agency, Siegel believes “he’s going to be an option on a minimum deal,” giving the Warriors another experienced name to consider.

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The report arrives as conversations surrounding Curry continue to swirl.

After the Warriors failed to land several marquee offseason targets, many acknowledged that the Dubs still have work to do before returning to championship contention.



Especially, Marcus Thompson reported that Stephen Curry might have grown tired of the team’s star chasing.

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Those comments fueled speculation across social media, with some interpreting the comment as frustration with the organization’s direction.



The rumors escalated into hypothetical trade discussions, even though Curry never suggested he wanted to leave the franchise.

The Warriors’ actions tell a different story.

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Rather than preparing for life without Curry, the team continues searching for complementary pieces capable of maximizing the roster around him. Kelly Olynyk fits that profile.



The 7’0 big man has built a reputation as one of the league’s smartest passing centers while stretching defenses with reliable perimeter shooting. Something that naturally fits with Steve Kerr’s scheme.

Moreover, his skill set also addresses several practical concerns.

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With Kristaps Porzingis as the starting center and Al Horford in the second unit, the Warriors have no shortage of talent. But injuries have consistently interrupted his availability.



Meanwhile, Charles Bassey offers athleticism around the rim but doesn’t provide the spacing or the passing.

Olynyk can solve those concerns.

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His versatility would allow Kerr to maintain offensive flow even when lineups change, particularly during stretches without Porzingis or Horford. There could be situations where both bigs can’t play back-to-back games.

However, landing Olynyk may not be straightforward.

Because of salary-cap restrictions, the Warriors can realistically offer only a veteran minimum contract. That limitation opens the door for other contenders pursuing affordable frontcourt depth.



One of them is the Spurs, where Olynyk spent last season. Moreover, he spent time alongside Victor Wembanyama during offseason workouts and activities in Paris.

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This naturally fuels speculation.

The Spurs also value experienced veterans who can complement a young core built around Wembanyama. Like the Warriors, the Spurs would likely pursue Olynyk on a minimum contract, creating what could become a quiet bidding battle between two Western Conference rivals.

For the Warriors, signing Olynyk would represent another effort to reinforce Curry’s supporting cast rather than bringing major help.



Whether Olynyk ultimately chooses the Warriors or reunites with Wembanyama in San Antonio, his decision could quietly influence something.