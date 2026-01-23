Warriors Eye $25M Star as Jonathan Kuminga Replacement After Injury Blow

Jimmy Butler’s out, and the Golden State Warriors now have the urge to make an upgrade. As much as Jonathan Kuminga fills in, he’s asked for a trade. The front office is hence tasked with finding a suitable piece to finish the season and contribute beyond. JK alone wasn’t generating interest. So, it seems Mike Dunleavy Jr. is going on the offensive, declaring interest in Hornets’ Miles Bridges.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the Warriors aren’t the only team wanting Bridges. The veteran forward is on a team-friendly contract, making an average of $25 million. Likewise, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, a bidding war is soon to begin for the 27-year-old.

”As for Hornets that might be on the move, veteran forward Miles Bridges is drawing significant interest, league sources told The Athletic. The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel the Hornets to give Bridges up,” Amick wrote for The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridges has maintained his reputation as a dynamic scorer for the past four seasons with the Hornets. He’s averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. An advantage in trading for Bridges is his depreciating contract value. He’s owed $22.8 million in his final season. The Warriors could also view him as an expiring contract next season. Kuminga fits the equation perfectly, too, making a swap deal a real possibility.

Now, let’s speak about the complications. Amick clearly stated there’s going to be competition. The Hornets also expect to get one or two first-round picks in return. Hence, whoever pursues Bridges needs to prepare an attractive offer. The Warriors, in particular, after what happened last night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Kuminga’s injury complicates any trade for the Warriors

Mike Dunleavy Jr openly spoke about Kuminga’s trade request. The general manager suggested there’s no demand in the market for the explosive forward. Even if there was, it came from the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings. A deal with the Hornets would need the Warriors to be generous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s now become a necessity after Jonathan Kuminga picked up an ailment. The fifth-year forward suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Mavericks after yet another positive performance. We’ll see how bad it is. Such a shame, he was playing great. That definitely hurt us, not having him available for the second half,” said Kerr.

If it does end up being a long-term absence, the Hornets might not lean into doing business with the Warriors. That’s unless the Warriors are willing to part ways with multiple first-round picks. With Jimmy Butler expected to return at the same time next season, the Warriors don’t have to compromise their future to make a temporary repair.

And with Kuminga playing positive basketball, there’s always hope to mend the fences. If the asking price is steep, I don’t see the Warriors making a move. What are your thoughts? Let us know your views in the comments below.