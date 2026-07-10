Warriors Face Backlash After Replacing 7-Foot Star With 6-Foot-10 Center in Free Agency

While the pursuit of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is reportedly ongoing, the Golden State Warriors continue to make roster changes. The front office is also yet to lock up Draymond Green, who walked away from his player option. To facilitate the apparent Big 4, the Dub Nation said goodbye to Quinten Post and, two days later, replaced him with a 6-foot-10 center, leaving the fanbase underwhelmed.

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“The Golden State Warriors and center Charles Bassey have agreed on a one-year deal,” Shams Charania reported. “Bringing the big man back to the Bay Area for his sixth NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Bassey returns to Golden State in wake of Quinten Post joining the Grizzlies on an offer sheet.”

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On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies tabled a three-year, $30 million offer sheet for Post, but Golden State chose not to exercise their right to match it, ending the 7-footer’s stint with the franchise. Post had averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. With the frontcourt suddenly thin and the health of Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis a lingering concern, GM Mike Dunleavy and the front office turned to a familiar face in Bassey.

Bassey, 25, has bounced around the league extensively over the past two years, suiting up for five different franchises. Last season alone, the 6-foot-10 center cycled through four teams in just 13 appearances, all on short-term 10-day and hardship deals.

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Bassey has faced multiple injuries, which have limited him to just 3 starts in 125 career games. However, his brief five-game run with Golden State was enough to convince the front office to bring him back.

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Playing 20 minutes on average, he shot 67% from the field and contributed 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Still, his skill set is a notable departure from what Post brought to the table, and Warriors fans were quick to voice their frustrations online.

Warriors fans question the move

Cap constraints and the team’s broader roster strategy made letting Post walk understandable on paper. But Bassey’s signing has forced fans to reconcile with a very different style of play in the frontcourt.

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Offensively, the 25-year-old relies on rolling hard to the rim, catching lobs, and offensive rebounds. But he is a poor three-point shooter, meaning opponents won’t need to close out on him, which directly shrinks floor spacing.

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Defensively, Bassey leans on a drop-coverage scheme, which limits his effectiveness against perimeter-oriented offenses and leaves him exposed against three-point shooters.

That’s why a fan wrote, “warriors really went from losing quinten post to signing charles bassey like they didn’t just downgrade their entire frontcourt rotation, absolute poverty franchise moves 😭”.

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By contrast, Post had carved out a role as a near-ideal fit in Steve Kerr’s system — a stretch big who could knock down threes, run pick-and-pop actions, and move the ball fluently. His offensive value comes from catch-and-shoot threes, pick-and-pop actions, and quick ball movement that help space the floor.

Another fan chimed in, “Everything but good trades by the Warriors this offseason”.

Others have mocked the Warriors’ decision, given that fans have been patiently waiting for a potential LeBron James and Stephen Curry reunion. The two greatest rivals of their generation have since become close friends off the court. So the idea of finally pairing them together is tantalizing. But for now, Dub Nation will have to settle for Charles Bassey.

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“When you see a Shams tweet hoping the Warriors got LeBron James but it ends up being Charles Bassey.”

The fan even used Charles Barkley’s disappointed reaction from the 2025 NCAA Final Four, where Chuck’s Auburn lost to Florida. And that sentiment of waiting for LeBron but ending up with Bassey was echoed by another netizen.

“Went from Giannis to LeBron to Anthony Davis to Kawhi and ended up with Charles Bassey”

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Part of the frustration stems from reports that the Washington Wizards have been resistant to moving Anthony Davis, meaning the Warriors’ plan to pair AD with LeBron James has stalled before it could gain any real momentum.

“Had to do something. Getting AD was the plan but the Wizards are not interested in trading him,” another fan concluded.

Between Porzingis’ durability issues, Horford’s age, and the ongoing uncertainty around Davis and James, Bassey’s arrival on a veteran minimum deal has done little to excite a fanbase that was hoping for something far more transformational. He’ll need to make the most of every minute to earn Dub Nation’s trust.