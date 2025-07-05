Warriors Face Free Agency Blow as Doubts Rise Around Jonathan Kuminga After Sacramento’s Offer

Jonathan Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings? That’s like betting big on a rising stock everyone’s suddenly unsure about. Just days ago, the Golden State Warriors were swatting away lowball offers like flies at a summer cookout. But now, a different picture’s emerging. The buzz has returned, carrying growing doubt around JK himself, not the Dubs. As he enters day five of restricted free agency, Sacramento’s interest might be real. Or it might be smoke chasing uncertain fire.

The 2024-25 NBA Season was more like a fever dream for the 22-year-old forward. In a career-low 10-game start, he managed to average 15.3 points on 45.4% shooting from the field with 4.6 rebounds. However, dropping MVP-level flashes against the Wolves wasn’t enough for Kuminga. He wants more trust, a spotlight, and a seat at the core. He’s chasing belief, not just minutes.

Now, coming back to the Golden State Warriors and the Kings’ “deal”. So, Mike Dunleavy has his eyes on Keegan Murray, but the Sacramento Kings are guarding him like he’s the crown jewel. While Golden State might crack open talks for Jonathan Kuminga if Murray’s in play, Sacramento’s playing coy. They’d much rather slide Devin Carter, Malik Monk, or even Dario Saric into the mix. But if the trade were to truly happen, then who has the actual leverage? The Kings, the Warriors, or JK?

“It really isn’t the Kings,” the hosts of the Light Years podcast clearly stated. “Or Kuminga. There’s technically three parties at play. It’s like a consent meme,” they added. Let’s understand what is going on. Per Anthony Slater, the Wizards, along with the Bulls, Heat, Bucks, and Nets, have shown interest in Kuminga. Moreover, the Kings were already in line for a trade. Now, the rumors suggest that Scott Perry & Co. are in discussion with the Warriors front office. Meanwhile, the real leverage in this trade is held by the Bay.

The hosts continued, “It is the Warriors because he’s a restricted free agent, and nobody else has cap space. If you want him, you have to give something up. The only team who could have made this really hairy for the Warriors was the Nets, and they clearly didn’t want him.” Meanwhile, the Warriors are tangled in a $207.8 million mess, juggling contracts like it’s a financial circus hour. With nine players devouring $170.5 million and Steph locked in for $178 million through 2027, they can’t cut the core. The second apron creeps closer, and Golden State’s playing salary cap Twister—blindfolded, dizzy, and one misstep from face-planting.

Now, Jonathan Kuminga’s camp feels the heat, and his agent is working overtime to stir up buzz. Last summer’s $150 million offer from the Golden State Warriors? Way better than what’s on the table now. With leaks popping from all corners—Sacramento, Miami, New Orleans, Chicago—it screams strategy. But here’s the kicker: JK might have a sliver of leverage, while the Kings are walking in empty-handed, hoping confidence counts as currency.

However, if Sacramento can steal Al Horford from the Dubs… no, that’s a far-fetched dream, because they lack the leverage. “I guess Scott Perry’s proven, in a way—they built a nice team in New York. I won’t deny that. But they had to give up a lot of assets to do it,” they continued. “They liquidated a lot of picks. It’s not like he’s exactly a tough negotiator. Who else was giving up five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges?”

Well, speaking of Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets, they were on board for a conversation with the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga. But that plot is suddenly very quiet as if nothing ever happened. And well, there seems to be a reason behind it as Saam Esfandiari and Andy Liu explain further. To be fair, not just the Nets, every team that ever showed interest in JK has gone silent. And that makes you wonder, why?

Does nobody want to take Jonathan Kuminga away from the Golden State Warriors?

The Kings are at the table, but they’re bluffing with empty pockets. The market’s cooled, the buzz has faded, and now the Warriors are quietly knocking on doors—Pelicans, Bulls, Kings—hoping someone bites. But it’s crickets. Chicago feels more chaotic than a chessboard, and the rest? Radio silence. Golden State’s pushing the trade narrative, but right now, it’s like yelling into a void with nothing but echoes staring back.

“It doesn’t seem like they have offers for him. It also tells you what the league thinks of him, to be honest. You’re saying the silent part out loud. Nobody wants him,” the experts on the Light Years podcast added. “Not with the expectations that are being put into the world, which is: I am the shining star. Build everything around me. I’m a top-two option. I want $30+ million a year. I want this and this and that.”

And as of now, it looks like the Nets want to lose next year. Brooklyn’s playing chess in a league full of checkers. They scooped up five first-rounders, passed on big swings, and welcomed Terance Mann’s contract like a tanking trophy. The mission? Lose gloriously. Win 15, maybe 16 games. With Jordy Fernandez too competent for comfort, they’re stacking rookies to keep the bar low. It’s clear now—they saw Kuminga coming and walked the other way. That rebuild? It’s by design, and it’s beautifully brutal.

So here we are—Kuminga’s stock in limbo, the Warriors juggling wallets, and the Kings tossing pebbles like they’re boulders. The market has gone cold, the whispers louder than the offers. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s busy tanking with style. Everyone’s circling, but no one’s landing. And JK? He’s caught in a high-stakes stare-down where belief is the currency, and the bank’s still closed.