Warriors Face $275M Dilemma in Anthony Davis Trade Decision

The trade buzz around the Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis is heating up. Several teams are after the coveted veteran forward. That list surprisingly includes the Golden State Warriors, who carefully assembled their veteran core just last season. Without question, getting AD would mean making a major sacrifice. But in the future, it also comes with a huge problem that could see the Warriors lose out on their competitive potential.

The Warriors intentionally lined up the contracts of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. They run till the end of next season, giving the core three years to lift another championship. AD’s contract won’t disturb that timeline as he holds a $62 million player option for the 2027-28 season. But that’s where the problem starts.

In August, Anthony Davis will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension, according to ESPN. If the Warriors take on that hurdle, it comes with making some tough decisions in the future. If their new formation, no matter the combination of players, works out, it might not be stressful for the front office.

However, The Brow has been subject to regular troubles with injuries. That could already hamper his trade value. So after the next season, the Warriors could either lose Davis for nothing, or commit to a massive extension to keep him around till he is 37. Does Stephen Curry play for that long? Probably not. And losing such a valuable piece for nothing in return would complicate their future, since it’s certain they would have to attach a first-round pick if they make a deal for Anthony Davis.

So, how do they manage this situation? Ironically, it seems that the pieces could very well fall into place.

A natural unfolding awaits the Warriors

There’s no doubt about the impact Anthony Davis could bring to the Warriors. Before his groin setback, Davis put up some vintage performances. Over a three-game stretch, AD averaged a 30-point double-double. That sort of offensive juice could help the Warriors attain some stability and boost their chances of competing in the West.

Say they allow it to organically play out until the end of the 2026-27 season. The Warriors will have a decision to make with Stephen Curry as well as Davis. The best-case scenario would be signing Curry to a short-term contract, cementing his status as a one-club icon. As for Anthony Davis, it’s these two years that matter the most.

If the Warriors only have to send out their 2026 first-round pick, their future won’t be disturbed. So losing Davis for free wouldn’t hurt the franchise since they would have the financial flexibility to potentially acquire a star for the future. However, if Davis accepts his player option with the understanding that teams might not be willing to offer him a $275 million extension, that might sting the Warriors.

And that would mean one of their years goes to waste, depending on the preceding outcomes, that is. If Davis can lead the franchise to success besides Curry, that wouldn’t be the case. How the Warriors end up on the other side of making such a deal is entirely situational. If Curry retires, AD might not want to spend another season on a rebuilding team in his late 30s. There’s also the possibility that he takes a pay cut, a willingness he showed by waiving a trade kicker to offer the Mavericks some stability.

But all signs point to their historic core naturally dissolving in time. If there is pain, it will be brief. If there’s jubilation, the Warriors can make decisions based on their goals for the future. The big decision is whether they feel Anthony Davis could be instrumental in turning their season around right now.

The present matters with their dynasty core, including Steve Kerr, hungry for another title. If the franchise feels The Brow moves them much closer, they won’t worry about the possible hurdles that might arise in the future.