Warriors Fall Behind in LeBron James Chase as Insider Reveals Front Runners: “Have Mutual Interest”

In 2010, LeBron James broke Cleveland’s heart on national television from a Boys and Girls Club in Akron. In 2014, he went home and fixed it. In 2018, he left again for Los Angeles. Now, for the third time in his career, a city is waiting to find out whether LeBron James is coming back, and for the first time, an insider who spent time with him last week says he has an answer about where things actually stand.

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“I was with LeBron last week in Oklahoma City,” said Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, speaking on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show. “LeBron, from what I’ve gathered, has not made a decision one way or the other about his future in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James do have mutual interest in a return…The only team outside of Cleveland and Los Angeles that I have heard LeBron could consider is the New York Knicks.”

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Robinson was careful to acknowledge the financial reality that every team in this conversation faces. “The Los Angeles Lakers could offer him more money on paper than the Cavs can,” he said, a fact corroborated by ESPN’s salary structure reporting. In the scenario where every free agent on the Lakers’ roster besides Reaves is renounced, including James, the Lakers could have up to $47 million in cap room.

The Golden State Warriors are severely limited in what they can offer, and the Cavaliers have even less financial flexibility, as both teams would require LeBron to take a meaningful pay cut. The money advantage sits with Los Angeles. The mutual interest, per Robinson, sits with Cleveland. “I know that the Cavs and some members on their roster have had conversations with LeBron about a potential pairing, and it’s just been more of a listening and a conversation,” he said.

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The Knicks entered Robinson’s report as the third option with genuine legs, and the timing of their inclusion is significant. New York is currently the favorite to win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, a trajectory that makes them a credible championship destination rather than a sentimental one. “I do believe LeBron James is going to be paying attention, particularly if the Cavs and the Knicks are playing,” Robinson said.

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James’ long-documented affinity for Madison Square Garden, and the revelation that the Knicks were actually his first choice when he left Cleveland in 2010, before a “disaster” meeting redirected him to Miami, gives the New York dimension more than surface credibility.

“Where Giannis Goes, LeBron Could Follow”: The Summer’s Biggest Domino

Robinson’s most significant insight on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show was not about LeBron’s leading destinations; it was about the variable that controls all of them. “I would pay attention to Giannis quite a bit this summer because where he goes, LeBron could follow or join at the same time.” The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market is currently the most consequential storyline in the NBA offseason, with the Bucks, Celtics, Cavaliers, Warriors, Knicks, and Lakers all engaged at various levels. LeBron is going to have to let the Antetokounmpo saga play out before he makes his call, in part because the Warriors and Cavaliers are two teams that could get in the running for the Bucks’ two-time MVP, making the sequencing of decisions interdependent in ways that are difficult to untangle.

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Imago Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Robinson also gave a timeline that pushes back against expectations of a quick resolution. “I don’t think this is going to be resolved June 30th. But I do think that teams will find a way to get LeBron or Giannis sometime between the 30th and the Fourth of July weekend.” That window, five days either side of July 4, has historically been the moment when the NBA’s biggest decisions crystallize.

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Marc Stein has separately reported that two well-placed league observers believe it is more likely LeBron plays only one more season before retiring rather than multiple seasons, meaning that whatever he decides this summer, the urgency for a championship-caliber situation is real and immediate. The Warriors, despite their longstanding interest, are projected to be severely limited in what they can offer, leaving them as spectators in a race where Robinson has now clearly identified the front-runners. Cleveland has a mutual interest. New York has momentum. Golden State has a problem.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​