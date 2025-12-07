Warriors Fans Divided Over Steve Kerr’s Controversial Jonathan Kuminga & Brandin Podziemski Claims

The Golden State Warriors stole a major victory from under the Cleveland Cavaliers’ noses tonight. Without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, the team relied on two-way guard Pat Spencer, who logged a career-high 19 points and seven assists. But despite winning 99-94, head coach Steve Kerr had lessons for his other young pieces.

“The turnovers have been an issue lately,” Kerr replied to a reporter who asked about Jonathan Kuminga’s recent struggles. “I’m really urging him to get up the floor instead of holding back in the backcourt and asking for the ball. I want him to be the first guy down the floor, not the last.”

The young forward has struggled a lot since returning from his knee tendinitis, looking completely unlike his early-season form. Since returning, Kuminga has averaged 7.8 points per game on a poor 30% from the field, with two turnovers and assists each. But he wasn’t the only player to receive criticism from Kerr.

“He tries too hard to make plays on his own instead of doing what he does best,” Kerr continued, shifting his focus to Brandin Podziemski. “Which is to move the ball and be part of a five-man group… That’s why Pat [Spencer] has closed these last couple games and played most of the fourth quarters.”

Podziemski has been struggling with efficiency from the field, and his assist average has dropped from last year, showcasing exactly what his coach highlighted.

The guard spends too much time on the ball without creating opportunities for his teammates, and has seen a significant drop in his minutes over the last two games to just 20. To make things worse, he also lost his starting spot to Spencer tonight.

Fans are tired and confused after Steve Kerr’s comments to the Warriors community

Social media was divided. Warriors fans quickly made their stance clear online. And many saw Kerr’s comments as unnecessary and damaging.

“Lmao their coach deada– thru them under the bus to the media🤣🤣.”

People argued that there was no need to single out two young players in front of the cameras. But many tend to forget that Kerr often describes how he feels. Along with his strategies and game plans, he’s openly criticised the league’s scheduling issues numerous times without fearing the fines anymore. Bear in mind that the reporter specifically inquired about the Warriors’ head coach’s plans for the two youngsters.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) huddles with guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the game against New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

Another corner of Dub Nation was more explosive and called for a drastic overhaul.

“Trade them both and fire Steve Kerr.”

This individual seems to be convinced that the experiment has failed, and both players and the coach have reached a breaking point.

The Warriors undoubtedly need to make some big decisions heading into the following season. Expect all the drama to begin towards the end of January 2026 and continue right through the summer. Moses Moody, Kuminga, and Podziemski could all be on the trade block. With a few more decent performances, Spencer and De’Anthony Melton might just seal their spots as part of the rotation unit. But things change really fast in the Bay Area.

Some questioned if the players were even being given common instructions. One viewer focused on the Kuminga comments…

“Should he run the floor or crash the boards? Here’s another message that’s different. Lol,”

This fan indicated that mixed messages are contributing to mistakes on the floor rather than correcting them. In Curry’s absence, specifically Kuminga hasn’t been utterly bad, but his single-digit returns make it clear that he isn’t the focal point in any tactic right now. Kerr, however, will be aware that come January 15, they’d not want the entire league knowing it’s not working between the two parties and that they need to force a trade for him.

Another fan shared the same sentiment, but focused on the Podziemski comments instead.

“Lmao Kerr would rather Podz isos than anyone else. Is Steve the problem or Podz, really?”

They are shifting the blame away from the guard and onto Kerr’s system, arguing that his rotation patterns and role distribution are causing the confusion. Spencer is starting to prove he might be a safer option when Curry is out. But with him nearly 50% done with the number of games he can feature in as a two-way deal player, Kerr’s going to need to find a compromise again.

Finally, one segment of the community stuck by the veteran head coach.

“Their roster just sucks tbh Kerr is still a great coach,”

Many feel the real issue is the unrealistic expectations on younger players, with Curry missing time. The Warriors recently added the other Curry brother to the roster. The team is currently hard-capped at the second apron. With close to no wiggle room, they can only add someone like Spencer if they’re open to waiving Trayce Jackson-Davis before January 10.

The Warriors could make a two-for-one, three-for-one, or four-for-one trade. Kuminga could be the centrepiece? But the Bay might be interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemed New York-bound until the ongoing season began. All in all, there’s a lot happening, and I firmly believe that Steve Kerr is going nowhere, despite being on an expiring contract.