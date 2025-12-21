Warriors Fans Erupt After Draymond Green Gets Ejected During Game vs Suns

Tonight’s match between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors was bound to be heated, and it seems like it reached a boiling point. Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from the game with 10:39 left in the second quarter, and here’s what happened.

The problems started slightly earlier. Green, after blocking Suns guard Collin Gillespie, began a back-and-forth argument with him as the two ran down the court on a fast break, and after Stephen Curry hit a quick three-pointer, Green was whistled for a technical foul for shoving Gillespie as the two ran back down the court.

Green then continued to argue with the referees, but was given a second technical foul, immediately ejecting him from the game. This is his sixth technical foul this season, and he finished the game with four points, three rebounds, an assist, and a block.