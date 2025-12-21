brand-logo
Warriors Fans Erupt After Draymond Green Gets Ejected During Game vs Suns

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 20, 2025 | 9:54 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tonight’s match between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors was bound to be heated, and it seems like it reached a boiling point. Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from the game with 10:39 left in the second quarter, and here’s what happened.

The problems started slightly earlier. Green, after blocking Suns guard Collin Gillespie, began a back-and-forth argument with him as the two ran down the court on a fast break, and after Stephen Curry hit a quick three-pointer, Green was whistled for a technical foul for shoving Gillespie as the two ran back down the court.

Green then continued to argue with the referees, but was given a second technical foul, immediately ejecting him from the game. This is his sixth technical foul this season, and he finished the game with four points, three rebounds, an assist, and a block.

