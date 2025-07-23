Warriors Fans Furious as Another Free Agent Slips Away While Jonathan Kuminga Drama Lingers

The San Antonio Spurs are preparing for a push. The franchise made a series of moves in the offseason to improve the roster around their young core. They aren’t done yet. Among the primary concerns on their team last season was their drastic shooting woes. The Spurs needed a little boost. So they picked up somebody who spent some time with the greatest shooter of all time.

According to Shams Charania, Lindy Waters III is signing a one-year deal with the Spurs. Waters, who finished the season with the Detroit Pistons, entered free agency. This will be the fourth team for the 27-year-old who joins an exciting core in San Antonio. Waters III is yet to play a major role in any of his stints thus far.

But over the past year, he managed to show glimpses of his potential. Lindy Waters III is a sniper from beyond the arc, making 39.5% from range in 14 games with the Detroit Pistons. Additionally, Waters III also supplies the Spurs with a vivacious defensive presence. It’s still early to say how vast of a role the former Warrior will have. However, it’s a great pick-up for the Spurs.

With Victor Wembanyama slated for a full return and their young core flourishing, the 27-year-old fits well into the culture. A one-year deal also provides the Spurs with financial flexibility as he will be off the books at the start of next season. It’s been a delightful offseason for their fans, who are seeing the organization transition towards a competitive drive.

However, one set of fans are still waiting for some news. The Dub Nation was incredibly fond of Lindy Waters III. Watching him get away left a bad taste in their mouth.

Fans call for the Warriors to move

The offseason is the prime time for teams to revamp their rosters. The Warriors, entering the last phase of Stephen Curry’s illuminating career, are almost obligated to provide him with a formidable roster. But while other teams make some move, the Warriors are yet to do anything. The fans are starting to feel frustrated after the news about Waters.

“Instead of getting players in, Warriors are still losing the ones they are. Seems their front office has decided to waste Curry last years. Pathetic,” one fan wrote. As things stand, the Warriors have a veteran trio surrounded by the same group as last season. In the ever-growing West, the team is severely lacking in firepower.

Lind Waters III wouldn’t tip the scales. But he was well-liked by Steve Kerr, who gave him the most starts out of any other coach. “GOLDEN STATE CAN’T DO ANYTHING RIGHT ANYMORE,” another fan wrote about the Warriors not pursuing him.

It’s not that the Warriors aren’t expected to make any moves. The financials are tricky, but they have been linked to the likes of Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. None of those moves have been finalized yet. And as fans wait, their anger is outgrowing their patience. “Warriors not getting anything but lost everything,” a fan summed up.

Aside from not seeing any movement, the Warriors also have a major dilemma at hand. Kerr doesn’t see Jonathan Kuminga fitting into his plans. However, due to lack of opportunities, no teams have attempted to poach the restricted free agent just yet. A sign-and-trade remains a possibility, but that train’s been clogged for a while.

It’s brought about a realization for their fans. “Golden state actually got worse this offseason lmaoo,” one comment read. Every top team in the West has done the due diligence to improve their roster. The Warriors might have the most at stake. They want to give Stephen Curry another shot at a championship before he retires. But their offseason so far is lacking any direction towards that objective.

Do you think the Bay can manage to salvage a quiet offseason? Let us know your views in the comments below.