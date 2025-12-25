Warriors Fans Have Decided Draymond Green’s Future As Steve Kerr’s Plea Fails

The Golden State Warriors look like a shell of their last-season selves. The team is 15-15 this year, hovering around the eighth seed in a tight Western Conference after a disappointing start to this season. Most recently, however, all the attention has been focused on an on-camera argument between head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green, as well as the fallout that has resulted from it.

“Monday night was not my finest hour,” Kerr told the media today during an unusual 15-minute-long conference. “I regret my actions in that exchange. I apologized to [Green]. He apologized to me. We both apologized to the team.”

There was no deflection in Kerr’s explanation, who framed the blowup as his own failure, acknowledging that he didn’t handle his emotions any better than the player he was arguing with.

The coach has spent his entire Golden State career publicly defending Green, but his self-criticism stood out.

Instead of treating the incident as an anomaly, Kerr told the media that it was a part of a long and complicated player-coach relationship the two have shared over the years, built on intensity, mutual understanding, and sometimes, collisions. He admitted that “this has happened occasionally,” adding that he’s “not proud of it.”

However, this also resulted in Kerr revealing a clear vision that he has for Green, and the team at large.

“My No. 1 goal, honestly, is for him to finish his career as a Warrior with us,” he said. “Fighting and competing together — until we’re both gone… We are a fading dynasty. We know that. Everybody knows that.”

The remark landed heavier considering what the team has already lost. Green, Kerr, and Stephen Curry are the only remaining pieces from the Warriors’ championship days. Even longtime teammates Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, who were present for all four of the team’s championships, have left over the last two years.

The core that has defined the last era of Warriors basketball is running thin, and Kerr has acknowledged it. Now, he’s managing the closing stretches, and the tension that comes with holding it together while knowing it won’t last forever.

Dub Nation’s Reaction to Steve Kerr’s ‘Fading Dynasty’ Admission Sparks Debate

Social media immediately blew up about Steve Kerr’s remarks. Warriors fans didn’t land on Kerr calling the Warriors a “fading dynasty” following the Draymond Green outburst, but instead the person he was apologizing to – especially when it’s someone who fans believe keeps being protected every time things boil over

Some fans didn’t understand why Kerr felt the need to take responsibility at all. To them, the dynamic has remained unchanged over the years.

“Why is Kerr apologizing for standing up for himself when Green as always is the clear aggressor?!”

To them, the sequence has played out multiple times. Draymond escalates situations, and everyone surrounding him has to absorb the impact of the fallout. Kerr’s apology only reinforced that imbalance.

Another section of the fanbase focused on Kerr’s irrational loyalty, especially to the organization’s commitment to Draymond Green.

“Hanging on to Draymond is the reason they’re fading away.”

For these people, Kerr’s admission is about age, timing, and the refusal to move on from a player who they believe has already become a liability.

Crucially, this year, Green has recorded more fouls and turnovers this year than made field goals, which only adds to fan frustrations.

Some fans took this reaction even further, arguing that Kerr’s comments were overdue and that the dynasty died at one moment.

“lol no the dynasty was over when Draymond punched JP and instead of trading Dray they traded Poole and the slide has continued. Now they have no pool of draft picks and no real path forward.”

Back in the 2022 offseason, Green and then Warriors guard Jordan Poole got into an argument, causing the forward to punch him.

In the aftermath, however, the team decided to move on from Poole instead of Green, sending the guard to the Washington Wizards, an action that fans argue changed the outlook for the franchise’s future.

Some fans focused less on trades and one detail Kerr pointed out: Green didn’t mind being benched, but Kerr refused to bench him.

“Jesus how is he not considering benching Draymond — team is hard ceilinged if you’re starting him.”

They questioned how Kerr could acknowledge the clear decline Green has undergone while continuing to start him, arguing that the Warriors’ recent play makes that choice even more costly.

During the team’s last two games, Green was either ejected against the Phoenix Suns or sat out after an argument against the Orlando Magic, and in both instances, the team managed to secure the win.

Then came the bluntest reaction of all. It stripped away sentiment and history, offering a single solution to the problems the Warriors are facing.

“Fire this coach and trade draymond for actual length and size and dynasty is back.”

An upheaval: No Green, no Kerr. This reaction necessitated a trade-deadline roster retooling, bringing in wings for defense and consistent size before the window closes completely.