Warriors Front Office Decision Sparks Outrage Amid Fear Over Stephen Curry’s Future

The Golden State Warriors spent much of the offseason being linked to some of the NBA’s biggest names. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Jaylen Brown were all part of the conversation at different points, yet none of those pursuits turned into reality. Instead, Golden State entered August as the league’s only team without a non-draft free-agent addition, choosing continuity over a headline-grabbing move.

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That backdrop made Saturday’s announcement feel much bigger than the contract itself. Rather than adding another outside contributor, the Warriors brought back one of the most familiar faces on the roster, a decision that many fans immediately viewed as another sign the franchise was standing pat while Stephen Curry’s championship window grows smaller.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “Free agent Gary Payton II has agreed on a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. Payton returns to the Warriors for his seventh year in the Bay Area — and his 11th NBA season.”

Bringing Payton back made basketball sense. He appeared in a career-high 73 games last season while averaging 7.5 points on 58.3% shooting and has remained one of Steve Kerr’s most trusted perimeter defenders. But the timing of the move also reinforced a much bigger offseason theme. After missing on several high-profile targets and making no outside free-agent additions, many fans viewed the reunion as another indication that Golden State was prioritizing continuity over a major roster upgrade.

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ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that Curry delaying an extension should not be viewed as a sign he wants to leave Golden State. Instead, Windhorst said the Warriors could be keeping long-term financial flexibility intact, with the possibility of opening significant cap space in 2027 while continuing to search for another star. He also noted, “They are missing and swinging a lot, but they are still swinging,” suggesting the organization isn’t done exploring ways to improve the roster.

That approach has also been echoed inside the organization. Kerr recently said the Warriors were “wise” not to mortgage their future for a short-term upgrade, adding, “Sometimes not making a move can be the best thing to do for your future. And you keep stacking up good moves and eventually you pounce when you’re ready.”

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Fans Question Warriors’ Direction After Latest Signing

Most of the criticism wasn’t aimed at Payton himself. Fans largely agreed the veteran guard remains a valuable rotation piece on a minimum contract. Instead, frustration centered on what his return represented after months of blockbuster speculation ended without the Warriors adding a single outside free agent.

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Among the loudest reactions came from 49ers On SI publisher Grant Cohn, who didn’t hide his disappointment, tweeting: “This team stinks.” He was not alone as another fan followed that up by criticizing the Warriors’ quiet offseason. “No new players aside from the rookie class is hilarious.”

Other fans shared the same frustration, arguing that re-signing Payton wasn’t the major offseason addition many had imagined. “This is their big free agent acquisition. The dub dynasty is over man…”

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Another fan suggested that the Warriors have done little to improve a roster that missed the playoffs last season. “Warriors really running back 10th seed roster.”

The reaction also reflected the gap between expectation and reality. Throughout the summer, Golden State was linked to several marquee names, yet the offseason ultimately became one centered on short-term deals, financial flexibility and internal continuity rather than another blockbuster move.

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The most viral reaction was about Curry himself, with one fan joking that the two-time MVP will spend the remainder of his career fighting for the play-in spots. “Curry realizing he’s on a play-in team the rest of his career.”

Whether that patient approach eventually leads to another blockbuster remains to be seen. For now, though, many fans see Payton’s return less as the problem and more as another reminder that the Warriors’ biggest offseason move never arrived.