Warriors Front Office Makes Decision About Steve Kerr’s Future Amid HC’s Exit Rumors: Report

An offseason can reshape a franchise, and for the Golden State Warriors, the biggest question is not about players. It is about Steve Kerr. Before any roster moves, his future demands clarity. Voices around the league have grown louder, pointing to his rigidity and outspoken nature. Yet, beneath the noise lies a different truth. Criticism exists, but so does belief. Because for all the doubts, there is still no real push to see him go.

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According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, “There is not one person within the organization who wants Kerr to walk away, sources said.” He added, “Lacob and Dunleavy have both made it known to Kerr that they want him back, as have Curry, Green, and the entire locker room. One of the main reasons Butler feels so comfortable with the Warriors since arriving at last year’s trade deadline is due to the family-like atmosphere Kerr has helped create.”

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To be honest, both parties haven’t fully decided on what they want next season. But it surely looks like the front office is clear about their wants. They’ve made their decision. At the same time, missing the playoffs twice in three years has pushed the Warriors into a tense, uncertain offseason. Now, all eyes shift to Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Steve Kerr. Until they settle the coaching question, everything else stays on pause. So, when does the call come?

Talks have already kicked off over the weekend, and now the clock is ticking. Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will decide their future within days, targeting early May for a final call. Moreover, the franchise wants direction locked in before the front office, scouts, and executives head to Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine in the second week of May. Meanwhile, Kerr’s own stance adds another layer of intrigue.

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Despite mixed signals all season, he has yet to tell the organization what he truly wants. Still, walking away is not simple. His bond with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green runs deep. For years, the vision has been clear: finish this journey together. Especially with Curry, the idea of sharing the final chapter still quietly shapes every decision.

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“This is a really interesting situation,” Coach Kerr told The New Yorker in a recent interview. “I’m very respectful of the organization and their place in the universe right now. And I know how this stuff works. Most coaching runs just last a certain amount of time, and then it’s best for everybody to move forward. And what we have to figure out is whether now is that time, because what complicates it is we still have Steph and Draymond. I don’t want to abandon those guys.”

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green locked in for at least one more year, uncertainty still lingers over who leads them next season. If Steve Kerr steps away, the ripple effects could be massive. Meanwhile, Green’s $27.6 million player option looms large. Add in his role in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and suddenly, every decision feels tightly connected.

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And therefore, the biggest question amidst the team’s desires to keep the 60-year-old with the team is what the Golden State Warriors will look like once Kerr makes a choice.

Changes in the Warriors with or without Steve Kerr

Inside the Golden State Warriors, everything circles back to Steve Kerr. If he walks away, the Dubs will trigger sweeping roster changes. Meanwhile, Joe Lacob continues to demand contention in a stacked West. Therefore, urgency defines every meeting. The franchise has chased talent relentlessly, and that mindset holds. Whether Kerr stays or leaves, the mission remains simple: keep winning around Stephen Curry as his career edges closer to its final stretch.

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However, finances complicate every bold idea. Draymond Green carries a $27.6M option, which shapes every move. A pursuit of Kawhi Leonard still lingers, yet money tightens the path. With Jimmy Butler at $56.8M and Moses Moody at $12.5M sidelined, that monetary flexibility shrinks. As a result, any blockbuster deal would likely cost significant draft capital. Meanwhile, without Kerr, Green’s future will grow uncertain, unless a clear upgrade reshapes their title hopes.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then come the ripple effects across the roster. Al Horford holds a $6M option, while De’Anthony Melton sits at $3.4M and could test free agency. Kristaps Porzingis also enters the market after arriving via a trade involving Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr’s call influences all. If he exits, a full reset looms, and several key names could vanish before the 2026-27 season.

Now, everything comes down to what Steve Kerr wants. The Golden State Warriors organization has clarified that they want the 60-year-old veteran coach back. But what if he chooses otherwise? Well, we’ll get to know what Coach Kerr is thinking…soon.