Warriors Get Help for Stephen Curry as Front Office Makes Key Roster Decision

The Golden State Warriors spent much of the offseason chasing blockbuster moves, but one of their most important decisions came by keeping a familiar face in the building. While the news has largely been on the pursuit and failure to get LeBron James, the Warriors quietly secured a player they believe can make a meaningful difference on both ends of the floor.

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That move was official after the NBA confirmed that the Warriors completed the re-signing of guard De’Anthony Melton, giving Stephen Curry another trusted backcourt partner as Golden State continues shaping its roster after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

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“According to the NBA’s publicly available transactions log, Golden State has completed the anticipated re-signing of De’Anthony Melton,” NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

The official filing ended weeks of speculation surrounding Melton’s return. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the defensive-minded guard agreed to rejoin the Warriors on a two-year contract worth $11 million with a player option, but the signing wasn’t finalized.

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Melton’s return gives head coach Steve Kerr another versatile two-way guard who is capable of defending multiple positions while taking the burden off Curry. Although injuries interrupted his previous stint with the franchise, the organization was impressed before his season-ending ACL injury. In his return season, he averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc

The timing of Melton’s signing shows the Dubs’ strategy. After missing out on James, the Warriors reportedly focused their moves on preserving their core around Stephen Curry. The organization also brought back Draymond Green, as they aim to keep their veteran leadership intact while maintaining future financial flexibility.

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While the Warriors’ championship aspirations will still depend on the health and output of their stars, re-signing De’Anthony Melton gives the front office another dependable piece as it continues building a roster capable of competing in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Warriors Offseason Move Continues

The Warriors, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, agreed to re-sign Gary Payton II to a one-year, $3.9 million veteran minimum contract. Payton remains one of Golden State’s best perimeter defenders. He can guard point guards, wings and even some bigger forwards despite standing 6-foot-2 thanks to his athleticism.

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He was a key member of Golden State’s 2022 championship team and has spent six of the past seven seasons with the organization. Last season, he averaged 7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 1.7 apg, while shooting 58.3% from the field.