Warriors GM Drops Subtle Hint About LeBron James Pursuit as Lakers Plot Shock Move

Last decade, the idea of LeBron James in a Warriors jersey would have been dismissed as fan fiction. The four-time MVP spent years as Golden State’s most bitter nemesis, beating them once and losing to them three times across four Finals meetings. Now the front office that built that dynasty spoke about him in press conferences, and the hint they dropped wasn’t subtle by accident.

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Golden State is planning to pursue LeBron James in free agency, with sources telling the outlet the Warriors are “very much open” to the chase this offseason. Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Wednesday didn’t deny it, framing it as a calculated risk worth taking.

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“We’re okay if we’re going to get older. I mean, frankly, it’s not the best thing, but if it’s going to make us better, significantly better, I think we have to look at that,” Dunleavy said in a press conference, via Warriors reporter Joseph Dycus. “That’s really our thought process and job right now: to make this team better. So if it means doing it older, then we’ll do it.”

The math behind that hesitation is real. A roster sheet built around signing James for the taxpayer mid-level exception shows Curry at $62.6 million, Jimmy Butler at $56.8 million, Draymond Green at $27.7 million, and James himself at roughly $15 million.

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That will push them to the first apron at $209 million with only eight players signed. Furthermore, the Warriors will be left with roughly $15 million for their final five roster spots, making it essentially impossible to retain Kristaps Porzingis as well.

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Bill Simmons went further than most. He told Zach Lowe that he would “bet his life” that James lands in Golden State, citing genuine momentum behind the pairing. James and longtime agent Rich Paul have given no public indication of which direction the 41-year-old is leaning, as he weighs returning to the Lakers, joining a new team, or retirement entirely. Stephen Curry, per multiple reports, is expected to personally recruit his former playoff rival to the Bay Area.

The Lakers’ Shock Counter-Move

While the Golden State Warriors are reportedly publicly courting James, the Lakers appear to be preparing a different kind of surprise. Marc Spears reported on ESPN’s NBA Today that James is “likely coming back” to Los Angeles.

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Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the ‘decision’ will be made. Whatever he decides in Los Angeles will mean accepting the No. 3 role in the Lakers’ hierarchy behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Or he can go across town to the Bay Area and fight one last time for a championship alongside the greatest three-point shooter in the league.