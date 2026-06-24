Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Explains His Animated Interaction With Owner Before Drafting Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors were already under pressure to select the right lottery pick with their #11 selection. With Brayden Burries, their top target, a 39% three-point shooter and ideal fit alongside Stephen Curry, gone at No. 10 to Milwaukee, and a trade of the pick failing to materialize, the front office walked into their decision on Yaxel Lendeborg with unresolved tension baked in. Then ESPN’s camera caught owner Joe Lacob and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. in what looked like a heated exchange at the draft table. So what was it actually about?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the draft, the GM spoke to the media and said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“There wasn’t anything major, but when you’re on the clock, you get calls.” Dunleavy Jr. explained there was no discontent, just a different approach. “I think from our standpoint, we’re gonna pick the Yaxle at 11. He was the guy, but you just want to flush him out. Make sure you’re not missing anything that falls in your lap or makes a ton of sense.

“I think Joe was like, ‘Come on, just let’s go ahead and pick the guy.’ I said, ‘Joe, we have time.’Give me five minutes.’ So he was just getting a little anxious about us taking the Yaxle, and the good thing was because we’re on the clock, nobody could swoop in and take him out from us. So I was really patient about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, answering another question, Mike Dunleavy Jr. even joked that the argument was about “best golf course in San Francisco”. While the GM said there were no issues, there were reported targets that the Dub Nation missed.

Insider Brett Siegel reported that instead of drafting Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors wanted Arizona Wildcats’ Brayden Burries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was always going to come down to Burries and Lendeborg for the Warriors,” Siegel reported. “Once Burries was off the board … they land on Lendeborg after no real trades materialized for this pick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before draft night, Golden State had also explored trading the #11 pick to pursue a difference-making veteran, potentially Trey Murphy III – but that avenue closed too.

By the time the clock started, the front office had absorbed two near-misses in quick succession. Lacob’s impatience, in that light, reads less like doubt about Lendeborg and more like an owner exhaling after a stressful night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Dunleavy Jr. dismisses concerns around Yaxel Lendeborg

Which raises the fair question: is Lendeborg actually the right consolation, or just the last man standing? Dunleavy Jr. doesn’t frame it that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michigan wing is a proven 3-and-D player with championship pedigree, high IQ, and the off-ball movement that fits Steve Kerr’s system.

The one legitimate concern is age at 23, nearly 24 – his developmental ceiling is more defined than Burries’, who is a full three years younger.

Dunleavy waved that off with characteristic bluntness:

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s what? 23? Almost 24? I’m not worried, because he’s not 38.”

The Warriors’ 2026 roster still has real gaps to fill, and the timeline is tighter than they’d like. Injuries to Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, both expected to miss time at least through the All-Star break, could accelerate Lendeborg’s opportunity to prove his worth early.

Dunleavy committed, “But ultimately, we were all in agreement to land on taking the Yaxel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a team that came into draft night hoping to add a veteran piece and reportedly lost its top prospect — landing a ready-now, system-fit wing might be exactly the kind of efficient outcome that looks better in February than it does in June.

The animated moment on camera? Per Dunleavy, it was a GM telling his owner to breathe. The pick was never in doubt.