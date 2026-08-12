Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Shares Encouraging Stephen Curry Update Ahead of NBA Opening Night vs. Lakers

The Warriors failed to add more help after a 37-win season. Some rumors also suggested that Stephen Curry will delay his extension to put more pressure on the front office. On Tuesday, GM dispelled those rumors during a 30-minute media interaction.

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Mike Dunleavy Jr. stressed the fact that the 4x NBA champion is looking to end his career with Golden State.

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“There are two things I’m confident about with Steph: He really, really wants to win, and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior.”

Stephen Curry will enter his 18th NBA season on October 21 with a matchup against new-look Luka Doncic and co. The Warriors return to Los Angeles for their second straight season opener there after beating the Lakers 119-109 last October, with Jimmy Butler scoring 31 points and Curry adding 23. But this time, there won’t be Butler to help out Steph.

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“I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career [with the Warriors],” Dunleavy said. “Ultimately, it’s his call, his decision. Whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on or, look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe [Lacob] and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants. But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

The question about Stephen Curry only arose when the team failed to make any free-agent additions. They missed out on LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and even Anthony Davis.

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Golden State limped into the offseason after winning just five of its final 20 regular-season games, leaving plenty of questions about the roster’s durability. The Warriors are now counting on Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford to remain healthy enough to play roughly 50 to 60 games each.



That could prove difficult considering their recent injury history and the toll injuries took on Golden State last season.

Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL on Jan. 19, ending his season and removing a key piece from the lineup. Stephen Curry also missed several weeks due to lingering lower-body issues, limiting his availability during a critical stretch.



The injury problems continued when Moses Moody tore his patellar tendon on March 23, further thinning the roster.

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After a rough finish last season, Golden State cannot afford another extended stretch without its core pieces. The gamble on health could ultimately determine how competitive the Warriors are throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

The lack of addition on the roster is clearly visible; while Dunleavy remains optimistic about the future, plans to win the championship this year are reportedly not on the table.

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“Dub Nation had been warned that 2026-27 was lining up as a “gap year,” Monte Poole of NBC wrote. “The offseason focus would be on internal development rather than external additions. Do not expect gifts in July. None came.”

That’s why Stephen Curry’s potential exit from the Bay Area is the headline. For now, the GM remains composed, but his future moves will shed light on any development.