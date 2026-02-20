“He’s Nothing Without Curry”: No Mercy for Draymond Green as Scoreless Performance Sparks Future Speculation

After turning back the clock before the All-Star break, Draymond Green again remains at odds with Dub Nation. The Golden State Warriors’ 14-year-old veteran had a rough night at the Chase Center. But the fans on social media made it more brutal with their comments.

Facing the Celtics without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler was always going to be an uphill battle. Warriors coach Steve Kerr preferred small ball lineup to begin, and Green played center. It received early criticism as the roster has three bigs with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Quinten Post. And the decision didn’t pay off.

Boston shredded the Golden State’s defense for 74 first-half points. They had twelve three-pointers, and the Dub Nation was down 23. The Warriors ended up losing 110-121, and their leader, Draymond Green, had the worst production. 0 points, 0/7 from FG, and missed all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. His -28 was also the worst for any player on the night.

In fact, Green’s regular hustle play was also missing as he could grab just 2 boards. The Celtics’ defensive game plan was simple: leaving Draymond Green wide open from three. As a starter, he played the fewest minutes, 19, and did not feature at all in the fourth quarter. And it was the only quarter where the Warriors outscored the Celtics.

Fans are done with Draymond Green

Before the trade deadline, there were reports of the Warriors trading the veteran. But then it was never planned out, as the front office kept Draymond Green. Against the Spurs before the All-Star break finished the game with 6-for-14 from the field (2-for-8 from three), but racked up 17 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and just 2 turnovers. Fans expected the same after the break, but it didn’t end up that way, and hence the frustration. “He’s beyond washed.”

His fourth-quarter absence against the Celtics was the only instance this season. In February, Steve Kerr benched the 14-year-old veteran twice. Against the Suns, Green was benched for the final seven minutes of a 101-97 win. It was the same against the Grizzlies, where he did not play the final nine minutes of a 114-113 win. This was another glimpse of the team without Stephen Curry. Adding to it, a netizen wrote, “Life after Steph retires is going to be miserable.”

His points, steals, and rebounds this season are lower than his career average. A fan noted, “Draymond Green have been trash this season and that must be one he was out of shape to begin the season but I think him being older plays a role right now.” Another took a direct shot, “Imagine this dude’s career if he didn’t land at Golden State lol.”

Apart from his production issues on the court, his issues with the coach also made the headlines. Against the Orlando Magic, the 4x NBA champion reacted emotionally to Kerr and allegedly said, f— you”. With all these issues, a fan passed a harsh judgment. “Hes gonna absolutely kill it working in the steel mills next year.”

Even without Curry, the spotlight would be on the Golden State. That’s why the scrutiny of Draymond Green will always be higher.