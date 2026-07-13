Warriors Hire LeBron James’ Former Head Coach to Intensify Rumors Over His Next Team

Previously, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly luring Anthony Davis to secure LeBron James’ signature. But the Wizards’ front office put cold water on those trade plans. So far, there haven’t been any major developments. Now, a change in Steve Kerr’s staff has fans excited once again about the Davis-Bron reunion.

The saga began when Marc Stein reported that Frank Vogel is “poised” to join Kerr’s coaching staff. Hours later, Shams Charania reported that it was a done deal and Vogel would be the associate head coach in the Bay Area. The 53-year-old has been part of coaching setups for more than two decades and has 12 years of head coaching experience.

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Frank Vogel is expected to take over the defensive game-planning after Jerry Stackhouse, one of the team’s top two assistants, and longtime assistant Chris DeMarco left the team.

The most notable achievement of his tenure was winning the championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2020. Clearly, there is a connection, and even after Vogel’s unceremonious exit from the Lakers, Bron only had positive statements to share. This intensifies the already hot rumor that James would pair up with Stephen Curry in Golden State.

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Recently, Stephen Curry even made the pitch:

“The pitch is, you wanna play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Hopefully, raise our floor and our competitiveness this year.”

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In fact, Draymond Green has declined his $27.7 million player option and stated he is ready to help the team by accepting a lower-value contract. He is yet to sign one, and Charania even reported that Green and his close friend LeBron James were meeting in the off-season. Now, the Warriors added another connection from Bron’s history, which has once again reignited the hope.

Fans hype Warriors move amid LeBron James pursuit

A fan wrote, “step one complete: hire lebrons coaches step two: hire lebrons old teammates step three: get anthony davis step four: sign lebron james.”

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In his very first season with the Lakers in 2019, Vogel delivered a championship with a 52-19 record. So fans are expecting this move to be part of the larger plan that brings AD and LeBron James together. Let’s not forget that the Lakers also went 16-5 in the playoffs and beat the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Finals. And comments were filled with these analogies.

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“Same coach AD and LeBron won with in the bubble” and “He got bron a chip in LA, bron going to the warriors.”

Other rivals have also upped their pitch to sign LeBron James, as the Warriors were seemingly losing momentum. The 76ers have the Brown-Maxey-Embiid trio, while the Heat have the Bam and Giannis duo. In fact, Cleveland is offering a storybook ending and even reportedly can trade for his son, Bronny James.

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So, the move from the Warriors has fans excited. “LeBron coming next 🤫 congratulation coach 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” And another wrote, “Anything to get Bron 🔥🔥.”

It remains to be seen if this becomes the bargaining chip, but the Warriors are making moves.