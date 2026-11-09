Warriors’ Injury Woes Deepen With 23-Year-Old Out Indefinitely as Kristaps Porzingis Trade Plan Emerges

The Warriors just can’t catch a break. Already dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, Golden State has another player on the sidelines, with rotational spark plug Will Richard set to miss time indefinitely. And that’s not the only concern keeping the front office busy. The franchise also faces a separate $40 million dilemma involving Kristaps Porzingis, with his contract adding another layer of uncertainty to the roster.

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The team’s medical unit diagnosed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in Will Richard’s left thumb. And they listed him out indefinitely, as per NBA insider Brett Seigel.

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Fortunately, it’s Richard’s non-dominant hand.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday’s overtime win over the Orlando Magic, after appearing in each of the Warriors’ first 10 games and starting three. While there isn’t clarity on the exact sequence that caused the injury, a fan has insight.

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Will Richard’s thumb caught the rim during a block attempt, as per the fan.

The second-year player’s availability had given Steve Kerr another option on the wing, whether in the starting lineup or as a defensive presence off the bench.

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The injury is particularly frustrating given the role Richard had carved out early in his NBA career. He averaged 1.2 steals per game as a rookie last season, ranking fifth among his class. He had already become a useful disruptor in Golden State’s perimeter rotation.

Richard now joins Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody among the Warriors’ sidelined rotation players. Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable, although his situation is different from a conventional injury absence. The 31-year-old announced on November 6 that he was stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health after his body did not respond as expected while he tried to ramp up for the season.

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That distinction matters as the Warriors consider their next move.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors remain determined to trade Porzingis, ideally by December 16. It’s the final day the team can acquire a player in a Porzingis deal and then aggregate that player’s contract with another salary in a subsequent trade before the February 11 deadline.

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The reporting also indicates that the Warriors are prepared to attach draft capital to make a deal work. But only if the return is the right player.

The Warriors are not looking to give away picks simply to clear Porzingis’ contract. They also do not want to include Moses Moody in any in-season trade discussions, preserving the young forward as part of their plans.

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Porzingis’ contract gives the situation added weight.

He signed a two-year, $40 million extension with the Warriors, with only $3 million of the second season guaranteed. That structure could make the deal attractive to a team seeking financial flexibility.

For the Warriors, the timing creates a difficult balancing act.

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Will Richard’s absence reduces their defensive depth, while Butler and Moody are also unavailable. At the same time, the Porzingis situation offers a possible route to adding a player, but only if the Warriors can find a partner willing to take on the contract and the associated uncertainty.

The front office’s refusal to include Moody suggests it is trying to improve the roster without sacrificing a young rotation piece.

Currently, the Warriors are on a 7-game winning streak after a 0-3 start. The last time a team pulled off such a feat was in 1950-51 (Boston Celtics). The Dubs can well and truly believe that they’re on the hunt for another ring. Most importantly, they will only get better in time with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody joining the lot.

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Amid this, the team lost Will Richard, who has logged 17.2 minutes per game this season. Someone has to cover those minutes. It would likely be taken over by Brandon Williams and De’Anthony Melton.

Generally, non-surgical recovery from a UCL injury takes up to 3-6 weeks. While there isn’t any clarity, the Dubs have to hold their breath for at least a month until their injured players return one after another.