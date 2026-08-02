Warriors Insider Clears the Air on Stephen Curry’s Future After Rumored Celtics Offer

As the Golden State Warriors continue to re-sign players to keep the same team, rumors have emerged about Stephen Curry’s dissatisfaction. But later, a report emerged that suggested the Boston Celtics could actually trade for the 4x NBA champion. Was there any truth to it?

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“There’s no doubt Brad Stevens has already been on the phone with the Warriors brass to pitch a deal [for Curry] if they want one,” reported John Karalis. “Boston has a path to making a decent deal for both sides.”

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Since Boston traded away Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and two first-round picks and two second-round draft picks, they truly need another star. Acquiring Stephen Curry to pair with Jayson Tatum would give Brad Stevens the blockbuster move needed to reignite excitement and immediately reshape Boston’s outlook.

A Curry-Tatum duo would give the Celtics two elite superstars, restoring them as favorites in the Eastern Conference and firmly back in the championship conversation after an offseason that left many fans questioning the franchise’s direction.

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Because the East got strong with the Miami Heat trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Sixers, after acquiring Jaylen Brown, also made a blockbuster move by adding LeBron James.

So, the Celtics’ approach to Stephen Curry makes sense. Since the news is so big, a veteran Warriors insider had to hit a pause button on his anniversary celebration to put cold water on the Celtics’ trade plans.

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“This has not happened and Steph Curry will not be traded,” Dalton Johnson tweeted. “Ok, back to enjoying my wedding anniversary.”

Since Curry only has one year left on his current contract worth over $62.5 million, his extension becomes eligible in August, and rumors have emerged that he may opt out to put more pressure on the Warriors’ front office. It’s not just Johnson who has reported Curry not asking for a trade.

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In fact, Karalis clarified that it was his opinion piece which was misconstrued as a report.

“I did not report that the Celtics made an offer to the Warriors I wrote a column that said IF the Warriors were open to a Steph trade that Brad WOULD call. I thought it was pretty clear that the whole piece was my opinion.”

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The Dub Nation can now take a sigh of relief as there is no immediate trade to the Celtics. While rumors persist that Stephen Curry is unhappy, another insider debunked the myth that the 4x NBA champion will actually ask for a trade.

“Steph has long talked about playing only for Golden State his entire career, and that mindset has not changed,” reported Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “Even with the team failing to meet expectations the last couple of seasons and striking out on a big star this summer, Curry remains committed to the franchise and is not going anywhere. The Warriors have not thought about trading Curry once, and he won’t request a trade.”

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The mutual interest in an extension is the only thing that the Golden State fanbase wants to hear.