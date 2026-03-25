Warriors Insider Confirms Why Team Won’t Tank Despite Sinking Form, Injury Crisis

For a team built on a championship dynasty, is throwing in the towel ever really an option? That is the exact dilemma that the Golden State Warriors are facing, and an insider relieved the fears of the fanbase.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled all season, due to no fault of theirs. Injuries to key players and a slump have seen them win twice in their last eight games. As the losses pile up and their playoff hopes grow uncertain, a section of the fanbase called for the team to tank to secure a high draft pick.

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The Warriors (34-38) will qualify for the Play-In with a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. While most fans will be glad the team is picking up wins to strengthen their seeding, a vocal segment of the fanbase is pushing the team to bottom out for a better draft pick, as they would move out of the lottery if they get through the Play-In.

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However, that narrative took a sharp turn when insider Tim Kawakami, on Tuesday on X, weighed in, tweeting that the Dubs will not go that road because “Curry wants to play.” Kawakami believed that as long as the franchise cornerstone is willing and able to compete, the Warriors are unlikely to embrace a losing strategy.

Head coach Steve Kerr has consistently maintained that if Steph Curry is healthy, he will be on the floor. Tanking, in many ways, runs counter to the franchise’s identity. With Curry still performing at an elite level (27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game) when available, shutting him down will disrupt the team’s philosophy of competing every night.

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Tanking, which has long existed, has become an issue this season. A lot of teams near the bottom of the standings have been accused of tanking, not just because they are bad but because they’re resting or sidelining players late in the season when playoff hopes are already gone.

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The league fined the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers recently for resting starters in a way that appeared designed to lose games. Furthermore, Suns owner Mat Ishbia called tanking “much worse than any prop bet scandal,” raising how damaging it is for the league’s credibility. Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban criticized the league’s focus on tanking, asserting that other issues, like fan pricing, matter more.

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What’s Next For the Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors have struggled this season and are outside of strong playoff contention in the Western Conference. Key rotation players like Moses Moody picked up a potentially season-ending injury on Monday. It has weakened their depth even more. Despite all this bad luck and despite the team’s struggles, Curry’s presence surely changes the calculations, as most analysts and fans think Golden State won’t want to tank while he’s still playing at a high level because his star power makes them competitive in most matchups.

Imago Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands near the team bench during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The alternative should be keeping Curry as the focal point and trying to contend again next season with improved roster moves in the offseason. Also, they need to sign shooters, defenders, and quality role players to support his style, with Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at the top of the list. Furthermore, they have to trade some veterans, with Draymond Green the most likely to leave, or expiring contracts to acquire draft assets without sinking too far into a full rebuild. They have draft capital and young players like Brandin Podziemski and others to build around.

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The Warriors finally snapped a three-game losing run after a 137-131 win in overtime against also-struggling Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Moses Moody, before his injury, led the charge with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while forward Kristaps Porzingis chipped in with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Next up is a home game against the Nets, with the Dubs coming into this matchup as heavy favourites.