Warriors Insider Reveals Real Reason Behind Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Argument

The Golden State Warriors earned their second straight win by grinding past a relentless Orlando Magic side, pulling themselves back to the .500 mark after an uneven start to the season. The performance on the floor showed signs of stability, but the result took a back seat to it. A heated exchange between Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr ultimately defined the night.

The two were spotted in a verbal altercation during a timeout in Monday’s action. After which Green stormed off into the locker room and did not return for the rest of the game. While many speculated that this was because of what Kerr said, the veteran star, as it turns out, that wasn’t actually the case. It was rather the way in which the championship-winning head coach conveyed the message.

“It was explained to me by a couple of people that Draymond just didn’t like how he was being talked to, and Steve wasn’t thinking he was taking it that way, but basically Draymond fired back about the nature of how he was being talked to,” the host of the Warriors Plus Minus said on the podcast.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

“And I think he took exception to that from what I’ve been told, and that is where the argument ensued. I think a bit of, from what I was told by someone, is part of the surprise, is that the feeling was that Draymond was playing pretty well,” he further revealed while discussing the argument that went down during Monday’s matchup.

The Warriors insider stated that what caused a bit more tension between Steve Kerr and Draymond Green was the fact that the former Defensive Player of the Year was having a great game. And so, being confronted despite that further fueled his rage. Indeed, the 35-year-old was having a great time on the court against the Magic.

Although Green only spent 18 minutes on the hardwood before storming out of the Arena, he managed to score 9 points along with 7 rebounds and even dished out two assists. That should give you an idea of why he was so furious when Kerr engaged in an argument with him. Nonetheless, it was just a spur-of-the-moment thing, as Draymond Green later broke his silence around the entire incident.

Draymond Green breaks his silence on his argument with Steve Kerr

Tension boiled over inside the Chase Center during the third quarter when Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green gave up the ball that resulted in a Quentin Post transition take foul. Orlando’s Desmond Bane converted the free throw, and Anthony Black drained a jumper on the ensuing possessions. After this, head coach Kerr’s patience depleted.

The result? He called a timeout, and then things between him and Green got out of hands ultimately leading to the veteran leaving the court and not returning. When asked, the entire argument was about after the Warriors wrapped up a 120-97 win over the Magic, Draymond Green had just one word– “basketball,” he told the reporters.

He then explained that the emotions got the best of him, and he did not think “there was a situation where it was going to get better.”

Imago May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walks past head coach Steve Kerr after fouling out in the second half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Sometimes you’re with people for a long time, there’s a level of comfort and [expletive] happens. We move forward,” the four-time NBA champion concluded.

It seems like this was just a minor bump in Steve Kerr and Draymond Green’s long-standing partnership as a player and coach. So, don’t be surprised if the two are spotted having a casual conversation on the sidelines once again when the Warriors face the Mavericks on Monday, continuing their five-game homestand.