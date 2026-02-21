Warriors, Suns Owners Take Stance Against Mark Cuban on Major NBA Issue

Tanking, the NBA’s most controversial strategy, might have just been mastered by the Dallas Mavericks. It’s evident they aren’t even making an effort to hide it anymore. What’s more, minority owner Mark Cuban thinks the league ought to welcome it. Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns, reacted negatively to that communication. Cuban faced an online attack, which was later amplified by Joe Lacob, the Golden State Warriors’ owner, who delivered a powerful message.

“I think you know, it is not in my DNA, nor in this organization’s DNA, to do that. … It’s not a good look. This is sports. We’re supposed to play to win,” Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. “And that’s just not a way I would be comfortable, ever, trying to improve our team.”

A cluster of struggling teams is clearly leaning into the tank, hoping worse records boost their lottery odds and deliver a future franchise star. The Warriors, however, are not playing that game. Nor are the Phoenix Suns relying on tanking.

Imago Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban (left) and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (right) looks on a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Suns’ owner blasted tanking as a stain on the NBA. He called it deliberate losing by franchises chasing lottery odds and draft stars. He argued that resting healthy players and chasing losses shreds competitive integrity. Moreover, he compared it to throwing games and said it damages the league more than any prop bet scandal. Fans pay to watch effort, not manipulation.

Meanwhile, honest teams battle for playoff spots and suffer the fallout of skewed standings and warped competition. Furthermore, Ishbia rejected the idea that tanking counts as a strategy. He accepted that weak teams earn high picks naturally through poor records. However, he condemned engineered losses as disgraceful and harmful to players, supporters, and the NBA community.

He insisted that Adam Silver must impose sweeping reforms to end it. Ishbia’s message was clearly a reaction to Mark Cuban’s comments. Moreover, everyone can see how the Mavericks are tanking this season. They recently shut down Kyrie Irving, who was seemingly about to return after the All-Star break following his Achilles injury last March. Meanwhile, the Mavs traded Anthony Davis for Khris Middleton and a bunch of Washington Wizards stars ahead of the Feb 5 deadline.

In simple terms, the Mavs are focusing on the next season. They are planning on getting a higher draft pick to pair him up with Cooper Flagg. And yes, Cuban is on board with the strategy.

Mark Cuban’s take on tanking

Mark Cuban argued that the NBA should treat tanking as valid roster building. Instead, he urged the league to fix fan costs and presentation. “Tanking isn’t the issue. Affordability and quality of game presentation are,” Cuban stated. His stance followed league fines against the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers for decisions viewed as violating competitive standards. Moreover, he said the real focus should be on improving value for supporters.

Furthermore, Cuban, now a minority owner, described tanking as long-term planning. “Fans know their team can’t win every game. They know only one team can win a ring. What fan that care about their team’s record want is hope,” Cuban said. He claimed better draft odds can speed contention. Therefore, he framed strategic losing as practical, not misconduct.

Cuban cited his 23 years in Dallas to defend that logic. “We didn’t tank often. Only a few times over 23 years, but when we did, our fans appreciated it,” he said. He credited that path for landing Luka Doncic. Additionally, he urged transparency during rebuilds. He argued that honesty with fans reduces backlash and builds trust.

Now it’s a matter worth debating if Mark Cuban’s opinion is valid in the current NBA or not. Tanking has been a major issue this season; even players like Draymond Green have openly criticized the issue, emphasizing how competitiveness is taken out of the game because teams don’t want to win.