Warriors Land 7′0″ Solution in 3-Team Trade Pitch Giving Mike Dunleavy $37M Relief

“The Golden State Warriors have internally discussed packaging Moses Moody in Sign & Trade scenarios with Jonathan Kuminga,” wrote NBA reporter Pasha Mardan in a recent tweet. While rumors about a Jonathan Kuminga trade were already running rampant, Moody has also now entered the conversation. After all, the Warriors have to explore any and all options that could benefit the team without too much financial strain. With $170.506 million in salaries already locked for the 2025-26 season, and the recent playoff run proving that Jimmy Butler is not enough to put the Warriors on top, the need for good players and financial relief runs simultaneously. Fortunately, a new solution on how to achieve that has now popped up.

A recent tweet by the ‘Ball Report’ highlighted a new trade proposal the Warriors can pursue. Earlier, the digital sports media brand had proposed a 3-team trade that would see Kuminga head to the Miami Heat, while the Warriors would get Kevin Love and other players. This time, ‘Ball Report’ proposed another 3-team trade deal, which would see the Warriors acquiring Santi Aldama as part of a sign-and-trade agreement. In return, the Memphis Grizzlies would receive: Dariq Whitehead, Keon Johnson, and a 2026 FRP swap via GS. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets would acquire Moses Moody.

Santi Aldama, for the entirety of his 4-year NBA career, has been with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists throughout 235 games. Aldama became noticed by NBA fans after a dominant performance against the San Antonio Spurs back in January, in which he scored 29 points in 30 minutes through 10-19 (52.6%) field goals, 5-12 (41.7%) 3-pointers, and 4-4 free throws. His 7-foot stature helps in making him stand out as a playmaking wing that the Warriors could make good use of.

After his 4th and most productive season to date, Aldama is entering restricted free agency. This means that while the player can receive offers from other teams, the Grizzlies also have the right to match that offer. Aldama’s rookie contract was worth 4 years, $10.243 million, and an extension would still be quite affordable for the Grizzlies. At the same time, it would provide a much-needed relief for the Warriors if they acquired Aldama in exchange for Moody. After all, the 3-year, $37.5 million contract extension that the shooting guard signed in October 2024 will go into effect from next season onwards. In comparison, no immediate contract given to Aldama will reach that level.

Moses Moody, from his side, had done his part to be more efficient on the court. He had averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists throughout 73 games. Unfortunately, when comparing his stats to those of Aldama, it is clear that the Warriors would be getting a similar player in exchange, only at a lesser price. Though it is tempting, it is only one out of many offers the Warriors can consider. After all, if you’re gonna do something, do it right. That belief would make them question the reasoning behind trading Moses Moody for a Grizzlies player, when a better offer is already making waves in the NBA rumor mill.

Mike Dunleavy might trade Moses Moody for the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors certainly did not luck out in the upcoming NBA Draft. After all, they have only 1 option to choose from the upcoming NBA draft, and that is the 41st overall pick. However, if the team plays its cards right, then it can move quite high up in the rankings.

NBA reporter Derek Parker recently put out a trade proposal. According to it, the Warriors would work out a deal with the Houston Rockets that would see the latter team getting Moses Moody, the No. 41 pick, the 2027 FRP Top-10 protected, and the 2030 SRP. In exchange, the Warriors would not only get the 10th pick in the upcoming draft, but they would also get Cam Whitmore.

ESPN has predicted the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to be Carter Bryant, the 19-year-old player who previously played for the Arizona Wildcats. According to reports, Bryant has shown signs of developing into an off-the-dribble threat, thanks to boasting smooth shot mechanics seen in flashes of fluid pull-up shooting. He boasts impressive downhill athleticism for an array of strong finishes at the rim. For a team that prioritizes 3-point shooting, a player finishing at the rim would be a welcome addition.

Meanwhile, Whitmore is reportedly one of two rotational Rockets players who boast a negative point differential. With the Warriors, perhaps his fortunes might change.

The off-season will go on for quite a while. However, the 2025 NBA Draft is less than 10 days away. If a decision has to be made by Mike Dunleavy and company on the draft front, then it has to be made soon.