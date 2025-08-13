Warriors’ Lauri Markkanen Chase Takes Hit as Ex-NBA Exec Details Jazz’s Potential Plan

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes of acquiring Lauri Markkanen may be entering uncertain territory. The Finnish forward has been one of the league’s most discussed trade targets, with his shooting, size, and versatility fitting neatly into Golden State’s needs. However, Utah’s roster direction and how they value their All-Star could play a decisive role in whether a deal ever materializes.

The Jazz are in a unique position. With one of the youngest cores in the NBA and a massive collection of future draft picks, they can reshape their roster in multiple ways. They could cash in on Markkanen’s current trade value, or they might decide he’s too important to their future to part with just yet. That decision point is where league insiders have begun to focus their attention.

Former NBA executive Bobby Marks believes Utah’s thinking may already be leaning toward the latter. Speaking on ESPN, he noted that the conversation around Markkanen has shifted dramatically over the past year. “They need to eventually turn the script a little bit, as far as how they start building this roster out. Collecting draft picks, which they have 11 firsts in the next seven years, that is great, but I do think Markkanen can be a building block to build this around moving forward,” Marks explained. For Golden State, that assessment could mean their most attractive target is simply not available in the near term.

Under Danny Ainge, the Jazz have been aggressive in stockpiling draft assets, owning 11 first-round picks over the next seven years. But as Marks highlighted, draft capital alone won’t produce wins on the floor. Markkanen’s age, skill set, and production give Utah a star they can build around while keeping their long-term flexibility intact.

That presents a challenge for the Warriors. With Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level, Golden State remains in win-now mode, needing a high-impact addition to stay competitive in the Western Conference. If Utah keeps Markkanen off the market, the Warriors may be forced to look at alternative options, possibly at a higher cost or lower fit.

A Surprise Angle in the Markkanen Picture

While the Warriors’ path looks complicated, Marks also pointed to an intriguing dark horse: the Boston Celtics. With more than $300 million saved in recent years, Boston has the financial flexibility and the trade assets to make a significant move before the 2026 season.

According to Bobby Marks, the Celtics enter this next phase with six first-round picks, the expiring $27 million contract of Anfernee Simons, and this year’s draft pick — a war chest that could bridge what he calls a “gap year” while still adding a player like Lauri Markkanen before Jayson Tatum returns.

“Boston is interesting to me.” Said Marks on ESPN, as he continued, “And I know we’ve talked a lot about it, how much money they’ve saved, over $300 million, but eventually they have to start adding pieces and look at that 2026 season. They’ve got that Anthony Simons expiring contract, which is roughly 27 million. They’ve got six first-round picks. Certainly, they can include this year’s pick. That’s the type of player that fits if you’re trying to take that gap year and then also add a piece for next off-season when Jason Tatum gets back.”

Boston’s front office has already shown its aggressive hand this offseason. They sent Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons — a younger guard on a more manageable deal — plus future picks. That move alone wiped out tens of millions in future salary and tax liabilities tied to Holiday’s contract. Then came the Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, bringing back Georges Niang and a second-rounder. Offloading Porzingis’ salary saved nearly $260 million in projected tax payments over the coming years, accounting for the largest share of Boston’s financial reset.

In total, the Celtics’ projected salary-and-tax bill plummeted from a staggering $540 million to about $239 million — a bold and historic cut. The reason this matters, even with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked in long term, is simple: Boston is now under the NBA’s punitive second apron. That means they avoid severe roster-building restrictions and regain the ability to trade for key players, sign free agents, and focus on player development. By moving off aging stars on massive contracts in favor of younger, cheaper talent, the Celtics have avoided record-breaking tax penalties while positioning themselves for a long-term retool that keeps their championship window intact.

If Utah eventually decides to explore trade talks, Boston’s asset combination could make it a frontrunner, potentially ahead of Golden State. But with Marks’ belief that the Jazz see Markkanen as a foundational piece, both the Celtics and the Warriors may be chasing a star that Utah has no intention of moving.