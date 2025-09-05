Warriors Left Behind in Jonathan Kuminga Situation as Another Free Agency Drama Nears End

While there have been plenty of trades being executed in the free agency this season, the restricted free agent market has been in a complete standstill. With multiple players seeking brand new deals with their present franchises after having great campaigns, the teams have refused to offer them what they have asked for. In fact, in some instances, such as the Jonathan Kuminga and Warriors saga, a deal doesn’t even seem remotely close. Such has also been the case with Josh Giddey.

The Chicago Bulls guard, who had a breakout campaign last year, averaged 14.6 points along with 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, and was arguably the team’s best player, has been in a standoff with his franchise. Reportedly, this comes as a result of the 22-year-old seeking a contract paying him around $30 million per year, but the Bulls are only ready to offer him a deal closer to the $20 million mark. This $10 million difference has been the reason that has kept Giddey’s future in the air throughout the summer.

However, alas, there seems to be no breakthrough in this negotiation. According to NBA Insider, Keith Smith, the Bulls have finally increased their offer to around $22 million. While Giddey and his team still want $30 million, as per Smith, both parties should be able to strike a deal somewhere in the middle. “Bulls are offering Josh Giddey $22M AAV. Giddey wants $30M AAV. Split the difference and go to $25-$26M AAV, right? Feels like this one is close enough that a deal will get signed.” He reported.

However, while Giddey’s saga might be coming to an end soon, Smith suggested he couldn’t say the same for Kuminga’s negotiations with the Warriors, as he seems to be the only one left behind. “Not sure we’re that close with Quentin Grimes or Jonathan Kuminga. QO feeling more and more likely.” He suggested that, as the reporter feels time running out, accepting a qualifying offer seems more and more likely. This comes as a result of Kuminga declining a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option for the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old forward reportedly wanted a long-term deal or at least a player option for the second year, both of which the Dubs were reluctant to offer. That leaves Kuminga at a critical crossroads, as he can either accept the $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer and become a free agent next summer or he can accept the two-year deal and extend his stay with the Warriors. So, which option will Jonathan Kuminga choose? It seems like either way, we might be seeing the talented forward playing for the Dub, can’t help but think how that’ll work out.

How will Jonathan Kuminga fit if he returns to the Warriors next season?

With Josh Giddey closing on a deal with the Chicago Bulls sooner or later, this leaves Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes as the last two big names still figuring out their way in this free agency. However, despite Grimes being alongside JK, all eyes are now on the Dubs forward. With interest from other teams fading away, this has left the former lottery pick with two highly likely options, both of which would see him spend the upcoming 2025-26 campaign with the team that drafted him.

As abrupt as it may sound, this seems to be a likely reality. Now, just like the two deals that Kuminga has on the table, his fit with the Golden State Warriors could also end up going either of two ways. First, it is the best-case scenario, where the 22-year-old versatile forward picks up where he left off last season, shining against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs. Or, in simple words, Kuminga could become an important piece to Steve Kerr and clock in regular minutes.

via Imago Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center.

This would be fantastic, given that despite all of this chaos that has erupted in the last few months, JK is an exceptional talent, and seeing him finally earn a place within Kerr’s rotation might force him to change his mind. However, another way things could end if Kuminga returns is him being completely left out. That’s because if Jimmy Butler is fit for the entirety of next season, then Kerr might not use the young forward. That’s because both Butler and Kuminga have similar playing styles.

This is something we saw last season, when the 22-year-old returned from his injury and his form dipped. The Warriors’ head coach started leaning toward Butler, and Kuminga saw a huge dip in his playing time. So, with time not on his side, Jonathan Kuminga will have to make a decision that could either make or break his future. Now, which option will the young superstar pick? That’ll be something each and every one of us will be watching closely.