Warriors Lose $112M Trade Target as Giannis–Stephen Curry Team-Up Dream Takes Drastic Turn

The Golden State Warriors remain motionless as the trade clock ticks louder. With February 5 creeping closer, they continue to scan the league for answers. Earlier links connected them to Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Michael Porter Jr. However, Jimmy Butler’s ACL setback has raised urgency around Stephen Curry’s support cast.

Yet, momentum stalls again, because Trey Murphy III now appears unavailable, complicating plans and narrowing realistic paths forward.

Halfway through the 2025-26 regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans have reached a breaking point. Their 11- 36 record places them near the bottom of the Western Conference, forcing leadership to abandon patience. Therefore, the franchise plans an aggressive reset.

The focus now shifts toward clearing ineffective veteran deals, recovering draft assets, and adding frontcourt strength. Therefore, Trey Murphy III remains firmly off the table. Executive VP Joe Dumars has drawn a clear line by protecting the $112 million cornerstone.

As a result, trade talks stop there. Murphy now averages over 21 points per game, continues to anchor the offense as the team’s elite spacing weapon.

In simple terms, the Golden State Warriors can no longer aim for Murphy as the Pelicans are clearly securing his future with the organization. Moreover, New Orleans is more in a buyer’s mode than a seller’s mode, indicating their plans on rebuilding and renovation.

Other than Murphy, the Pelicans have also declared Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones as untouchable. Now, this setback for the Dubs’ dream pair, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Well, according to the NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly realized that the pathway to building a contender around Antetokounmpo is fading.

And the timing of such a realization could be a boon for the Warriors. However, it seems unlikely that the Bucks would trade Giannis at the midseason deadline. Thus, once again, Trey Murphy’s unavailability takes center stage, as insider John Dickinson believes that the 25-year-old is the only one to fit into the Warriors’ system.

Trey Murphy III can move the needle for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to evaluate options that could provide immediate impact while keeping long-term flexibility intact. Within league discussions, Trey Murphy III stands out as a rare fit. He complements Stephen Curry now and aligns with future scenarios involving Jimmy Butler.

However, any serious dialogue begins with Jonathan Kuminga and a package of draft selections, making the cost a central consideration for decision makers.

“Trey Murphy’s been on a tear here in the last month, basically. He’s looked like a different player. He hasn’t just been the catch-and-shoot 3-and-D guy,” Dickinson mentioned. He now creates offense off the dribble, attacks closeouts, and converts pull-up jumpers.

This growth has reshaped how evaluators view him. Murphy increasingly resembles a featured scoring option rather than a complementary shooter who stretches the floor. At present, he is averaging 22.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, and with a 49.4 FG%.

However, acquiring Trey Murphy would demand significant draft compensation alongside Jonathan Kuminga. Front offices must decide how far to go. Would two first-round picks justify the upside? Would three be excessive? That internal calculation defines everything.

This is where the music cuts and reality walks in. The Warriors are dreaming big, but doors keep closing. Because Trey Murphy III stays home. And Giannis Antetokounmpo feels out of reach. Therefore, the Warriors pause again.