Warriors Lose 3 Key Stars vs. Timberwolves as Steve Kerr Admits Team Is “Going Through It”

The Golden State Warriors must feel some forces are against them. Stephen Curry is still out without a timeline to return. The injury situation also has Jimmy Butler out for the season. But the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves made the situation incomprehensible. They lost three more players.

Al Horford suffered from calf tightness after just five minutes. In the subsequent quarters, Seth Curry and Quinten Post also suffered ailments. Speaking after the game, Steve Kerr sounded helpless. He couldn’t pin anything on his players.

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“We’re going through it for sure, but you saw how hard the guys played, stayed in it, got the fans into it. We can’t ask anything else of our players right now. They’re giving effort, playing together. We’re as beaten up as any team I can ever remember,” Kerr said in his press conference.

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Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Naturally, it was tough to counter the Timberwolves after they lost their size. Still, the Warriors didn’t lose their competitive spirit. They managed to grab more offensive rebounds against the Wolves.

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The Warriors also showed great grit, bringing the game within reach after falling behind by 25 points. However, without a star, finding an answer to Anthony Edwards wasn’t possible.

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Ant went off for 42 points, making some ridiculous shots in the fourth quarter. Six other Wolves players scored in double-digits. The Warriors also found some boost through Brandin Podziemski. The young Warriors guard has ramped up his output, scoring 25 in the loss tonight.

The Warriors are doing all they can. But to be successful, luck does matter. At the moment, it isn’t favoring them at all. And it’s taking a huge toll on the standings.

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The Warriors are failing to meet their aims

Having lost Stephen Curry to a complicated injury, Dub Nation knew somewhere that it wasn’t going to be the perfect season. Still, there is something to fight for, even if it means going through the Play-In tournament. Finishing as the 7 or 8 seed gives teams another game to fight for a postseason spot.

The Warriors’ four consecutive losses have put that safety net in jeopardy. Because while they are struggling, other teams around them aren’t. The Clippers won their fourth consecutive game tonight. They now sit two games above the Warriors and have acquired the eighth seed.

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The Phoenix Suns have also picked up steam, possibly applying pressure to finish in the top six. Just being in the Play-In Tournament has never favored the Warriors. They are 0-3 since it was introduced in 2020. However, with a core of Green, Stephen Curry, and Kristaps Porzingis, they could make it to the playoffs.

Everything comes down to health right now. Without depth, getting out of the West is nearly impossible. Sadly, injuries aren’t something the Warriors can control.