Warriors Make Decision on Draymond Green’s Future After Failed LeBron James Pursuit: Report

The Warriors’ failed bid for LeBron James forced a hard reset on roster priorities. After missing the playoffs in 2025–26, Golden State aggressively pursued James in hopes of pairing him with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for another championship run. Once James chose the Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors quickly pivoted to securing their own core, ensuring Green stays in the Bay Area.

According to a report from The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon and David Aldridge, the Warriors are expected to re‑sign Green to a deal worth nearly $28 million annually, ending weeks of speculation about the four‑time champion’s future.

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Draymond Green became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $27.7 million player option earlier this offseason. League insiders viewed the opt‑out as strategic, not a sign Green was leaving. The move gave Golden State financial flexibility while waiting on LeBron’s decision.

Vardon added that Green’s return was always considered the most likely outcome and “the Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month.” The only question was timing, as the Warriors kept their books open during the James pursuit.

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With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Golden State is expected to reshape its roster. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. plans to finalize Green’s deal, complete De’Anthony Melton’s return, and use remaining roster spots to strengthen the rotation.

Draymond Green Gives an Update on His Free Agency

Imago April 15, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Draymond Green 23 of the Golden State Warriors attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after winning an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Play-In Tournament game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday April 15, 2026 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers lose to Warriors, 126-121. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20260415_zaa_p124_069 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

On his podcast, Green addressed the free-agency timeline directly.

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“I am unsigned still and waiting… No one’s patience have worn thin, my patience haven’t worn thin, Rich Paul’s patience haven’t worn thing, neither have the Warriors patience worn thin… I saw a post the other day about starting players in the NBA, the length of time they’ve been a free agent and I just wanna throw my hat in that bucket.”

Once Green officially signs, alongside Stephen Curry, he will continue as the franchise’s longest-running core.

The Warriors are expected to use the remainder of free agency to add rotation pieces after missing on LeBron.

Reports also indicate the Warriors have explored adding veteran wings and scorers, including interest in six‑time All‑Star DeMar DeRozan, while retaining roster flexibility.