Warriors Make Decision On Major Asset Rumored To Be Used In Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard Trade: Report

The Golden State Warriors are drawing a line in the sand before the 2026 NBA Draft, and it may shut the door on blockbuster pursuits involving Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Golden State has little interest in moving the No. 11 overall pick, despite growing league speculation that it could become the centerpiece of a superstar trade package. The reason? The Warriors reportedly believe they may already be staring at the perfect fit for their future: Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg.

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Speaking on NBA Today, Spears revealed that multiple league sources expect Golden State to keep the pick rather than throw it into the Giannis sweepstakes. “The Warriors have that 11th pick and people wonder, hey, can they get in the Giannis mix?” Spears said. “And from what I’m being told today from several people, the Warriors like to keep that pick. And I wonder if they could get your Dominican brother from Michigan.”

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That “Dominican brother” is Lendeborg – the fast-rising forward whose path to lottery status reads more like a basketball folk tale than a traditional NBA ascent. From junior college gyms in Arizona to UAB, then to Michigan, where he powered the Wolverines to a national championship and captured Big Ten Player of the Year honors, Lendeborg has become one of the draft’s most compelling late-blooming stars. And now, he may be important enough for Golden State to pass on chasing another superstar entirely.

Co-host MJ Acosta summed up the excitement instantly: “Oh my God. The Dominican LeBron. Big Yaks. Big Yaks.” For rival front offices hoping the Warriors would attach the 11th pick to a massive trade offer, Spears’ report delivered a different message altogether: Golden State appears ready to bet on upside, youth, and the possibility that its next cornerstone is already sitting on the draft board.

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Lendeborg has drawn league-wide attention for his combination of size, length, and feel, standing 6-foot-9 with a seven-foot-four wingspan, capable of defending multiple positions while keeping size on the floor. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range across the regular season, and in four NCAA Tournament games, he took that efficiency to a staggering 59.2 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep.

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He is an older prospect at 23, which scouts acknowledge limits his ceiling for development. Still, teams drafting him know precisely what they are getting: a Big Ten Player of the Year, a national champion, and a proven winner against elite competition.

The decision to hold the pick rather than bundle it in a Giannis or Kawhi Leonard offer is a calculated one. Lendeborg’s versatility as a forward who can provide value on both ends of the floor fits the mold of exactly what Golden State needs alongside Stephen Curry, a connective piece who doesn’t need the ball to impact winning.

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Back in 2019, the Warriors attached a future first-round pick to complete the sign-and-trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Golden State after Kevin Durant’s departure. Months later, Russell himself was flipped for Andrew Wiggins and another first-rounder in a win-now maneuver that ultimately helped fuel the 2022 title run. But this time, league insiders believe Golden State sees greater value in protecting its future than emptying assets for another aging superstar.

The Warriors already failed to move far enough up the lottery to strengthen a Giannis package substantially; their 11th pick landed well outside the top four they needed to become a credible bidder for Milwaukee. Keeping it and drafting a player of Lendeborg’s caliber instead is the pragmatic pivot, a franchise-building move rather than a franchise-mortgaging one.

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The Superstar Pursuit That Forced the Choice for the Warriors

The context for Golden State’s pick decision is the broader free agent landscape it is simultaneously navigating. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors are prepared to make calls on LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard, a three-pronged superstar pursuit that Stephen Curry has quietly but unmistakably endorsed with his public comments about not wanting to coast through the back end of his career.

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Steve Kerr re-signed specifically because the front office promised a blockbuster offseason move, and the two-year extension gives him the runway to coach a contender if one of those calls produces an answer.

Imago Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mock drafts currently project Lendeborg anywhere from 12th to 16th, meaning the Warriors’ 11th pick would put them in a good position to land him if they choose to stay put. His development curve and adaptability stand out relative to his peers in this class, and his improved perimeter shooting, alongside strong free-throw numbers, are the indicators scouts point to as evidence that his offensive game is trending toward NBA-readiness rather than plateauing.

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For a franchise that built four championships on the principle of finding the right connective pieces around a generational shooter, Yaxel Lendeborg, the Dominican LeBron, as MJ Acosta christened him on national television, fits the template. The Warriors have made their call on the pick. Now the rest of the offseason begins.