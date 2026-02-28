Warriors Make Final Decision on $15M Star Amid Stephen Curry Announcement

The aftermath of the Golden State Warriors registering a superb 133-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies was the Dubs signing the third-year forward Gui Santos to a multi-year deal. He has been an underrated star in the Warriors’ bench for a long time, and finally, it seems like his efforts have been appreciated by the Dubs management.

According to ESPN Insider, Shams Charania, Santos has signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Warriors. The deal reportedly includes a player-option for the 2028-29 season.

The Brazilian, who has played modest minutes so far, has seen more minutes following a season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler III. In the recent games, the Warriors have also missed their talisman, Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a runner’s knee. So in this period, the Brazilian’s efforts were more amplified as he delivered some game-changing performances, especially in the last 12 appearances. He is averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game in this period. Overall,

Santos has flourished under pressure as a starter for the Warriors. He has started in 10 out of the last 12 appearances. Overall, the 23-year-old could have been a restricted free agent this summer, but instead of waiting, the 23-year-old was comfortable signing a multi-year extension with his parent team. Mostly because of the trust shown by head coach Steve Kerr. He has been with the Warriors since the 2022 NBA Draft, when he was selected as the 55th official pick.

With Stephen Curry expected not to return in the next few games, Santos will look to continue his fantastic rhythm now that he has already assured his future for the next few years.

Warriors talisman Stephen Curry set to miss the next few games

The Warriors are going through a rough patch, and despite all the adversity, they cannot afford to lose more games, or else their playoff hopes will be in jeopardy. The Dubs have already dropped off to eighth spot in the Western Conference. They are 2.5 games behind the ninth-placed Portland Trail Blazers and 3.5 games behind the tenth-placed Los Angeles Clippers.

The primary problem for the Warriors has been Stephen Curry’s absence. He has missed the last nine games for the Dubs due to a runner’s knee, and now he is unavailable to suit up for the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Without him, the Warriors are 8-12 so far this season. This is very concerning for Steve Kerr as he is running out of options, and the margin of error for the Dubs is gradually diminishing.

Adding to the misery, Draymond Green has also started missing games due to a back injury. He missed the last game against Memphis and is also listed as probable for the home game against the Lakers. Overall, these are tumultuous times for the Dubs, and surprisingly, the likes of Santos, Moses Moody, Pat Spencer, Will Richard, and others have stepped up and produced some useful performances.