Warriors Make $7.9M Call on Jonathan Kuminga After Mike Dunleavy’s Public Assurance

A mystery brews in the Bay, and it circles right back to Jonathan Kuminga. Once hailed as the next big thing, he now stands at a curious crossroads. Has the shine faded too soon, or is this just the beginning of his true rise? The Golden State Warriors just played their opening card, extending their hand with intent. Now, all eyes shift to Kuminga. Will he take the stage or let the silence answer for him?

Jonathan Kuminga finally broke his silence—and he brought thunder. Speaking to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the 22-year-old didn’t hedge his words. He wants more. Not just minutes, but meaning. The ball, the burden, and the banner. He’s no longer content in the shadows. This isn’t a plea; it’s a proclamation. The young forward is stepping forward, ready to take charge of his own narrative—whether in Golden State or elsewhere.

His fit with Steve Kerr? Always a little offbeat. Four seasons passed with Kuminga showing sparks but never catching fire. The Warriors teased a promise but held back the reins. Now, as restricted free agency closes in, the tone has shifted. The franchise sent a signal, but Kuminga’s stance is even louder. Both parties appear prepared to part ways. If this is the curtain call, it’s Kuminga who’s choosing the final act.

Now, Anthony Slater and Sportrac’s Keith Smith reported the Golden State Warriors have officially extended qualifying offers to Jonathan Kuminga, giving him space for restricted free agency. Kuminga received a $7.9 million offer, which allows the Warriors to match any contract he might sign with another team.

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center.

Kuminga is about to test the waters. Starting Monday, the 22-year-old forward can entertain offer sheets from other NBA teams. The Warriors hold the power to match, decline, or pivot to a sign-and-trade deal. Last season, they failed to lock him into a long-term extension, forcing Kuminga to play out the final year of his rookie deal. Now, with options wide open, both sides are weighing a future that may no longer align.

In 2024-25, Kuminga suited up for just 47 games, averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. An ankle injury in January put a damper on his momentum, sidelining him for 31 games. When he returned, the roster looked different. Jimmy Butler had arrived, and Jonathan Kuminga’s rhythm didn’t quite sync with the reshuffled deck. By the postseason, he was benched entirely against Houston.

But then came the Steph Curry injury. And with it, a second chance. Kuminga returned in the series against Minnesota, erupting with 24.3 points per game on 55.4 percent shooting over four outings. It was a statement—bold, efficient, and loud enough for the league to hear. Kuminga still believes he can be great, just maybe not in Golden State. Yet the Warriors may not be ready to let go of the No. 14 pick from 2021. The next few days could reshape their path entirely.

And while the Chicago Bulls emerge as top contenders to trade for Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors’ GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr., made a public announcement. Or will you call it a note of assurance for the 22-year-old forward who seems to drift apart with each passing day?

Mike Dunleavy sends an assuring message to Jonathan Kuminga amidst RFA drama

As the dust settled from the 2025 NBA Draft’s second round, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy broke his silence on Jonathan Kuminga’s future. Speaking on Friday’s episode of The TK Show, Dunleavy addressed the 22-year-old’s bold ambition to become “great” and reach All-Star status. With free agency approaching, his comments added a sharp edge to Golden State’s ongoing dilemma—hold on to potential or let it walk away.

“As a young player, I love the personal ambition,” Dunleavy stated. “That’s what I see, first and foremost, with the comments. He’s a guy that believes in himself, wants to see what he can do. I think, ultimately, if we’re able to bring him back, we see a path for him to be able to do some of those things here.”

Meanwhile, Kuminga becomes free to negotiate with other teams after June 30; however, the Warriors still retain the right to match any offer. While his talent is undeniable, his fit alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler remains uncertain. As a result, with his role still undefined and minutes fluctuating, Golden State now stands at a crucial crossroads—one that could shape the franchise’s direction for years to come.

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center.

“I think that will come out in the wash. It will get figured out, honestly,” Dunleavy said of Kuminga’s unclear role with the Warriors. “And that would be the calculus on us bringing him back and him wanting to be back here. So these are all of the things we have to go through and figure out. These are all questions that just can’t be answered until we know what the deal is.”

So now, Jonathan Kuminga stands at the edge of a new chapter, pen in hand, and the NBA watching. The Golden State Warriors have shown interest, but his ambitions may demand more than familiarity. While the front office speaks of belief, the court tells a tale of friction. Now, with offers looming and futures unfolding, the question remains—will the Bay remain his home, or just the place where his story began?