Warriors Make Stephen Curry Announcement on Sunday

For Golden State Warriors fans, Sunday finally brought the update they have been waiting for. After four straight games without Stephen Curry, the team has confirmed he is trending back toward the court rather than away from it.
In an official release on December 7, the Warriors announced that Curry has been re-evaluated as he recovers from a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain. The medical staff reported that he is “making good progress.”
According to the statement, Curry has already begun individual on-court workouts in the Bay Area and is expected to participate in segments of the team’s first practice back home on Wednesday. That is the clearest sign yet that his setback is being managed as a short-term issue, not a long-term concern.
The Warriors say Stephen Curry is expected to participate in segments of Wednesday’s practice as he recovers from a left quad contusion and muscle strain. https://t.co/l6AMtED65L
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 7, 2025
Curry suffered the quad injury on November 26 in the NBA Cup game against the Houston Rockets. He absorbed contact while trying to take a charge after running into a screen, then left the floor visibly limping.
An MRI the next day showed a contusion and mild muscle strain in the left quadriceps, with no tear or structural damage. The team immediately ruled him out for a stretch of games and kept the description focused on the quad after some early talk about a possible hamstring issue.
What the timeline looks like now
The Sunday update fits the typical timetable for a mild quad strain. Players often need one to two weeks to move from rest and treatment to controlled on-court work, and Curry is already in that next phase.
He has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, but if he handles individual work and partial practice without a setback, a return later in the week becomes realistic. Internally, the December 12 home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is viewed as a possible target, although the team has not made any guarantees.
Golden State is 11-11 and only 1-3 since Curry went out. In those four games, their offensive rating has dipped sharply, and late-game execution has suffered without his shooting gravity and decision-making.
Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds this season while carrying a heavy usage load at age 37. Given his long history of ankle and soft tissue issues, the Warriors are treating this quad injury with caution, but nothing in the team’s language suggests a lingering problem.
For now, Sunday’s announcement gives the fan base something concrete. Curry is back on the floor, the next step is a controlled return to practice, and if all goes well, the Warriors could have their star guard in uniform again by the end of the week.
