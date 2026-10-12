Warriors Make Surprise Roster Decision Days After Brandin Podziemski’s Controversial $110M Extension

The Golden State Warriors roster is still taking shape. The front office recently extended the contract for Brandin Podziemski, and the $110 million figure drew some eyeballs. While Podz has secured his future, another 23-year-old guard has lost his spot on the roster.

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“The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Miles Kelly; it was announced today,” the team stated in an X post. “In a related move, the Warriors have signed free agent forward Tyler Burton. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced. Kelly, 23, appeared in three preseason games (all as a reserve) for the Warriors, averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest. Kelly was originally signed by Golden State on September 27.”

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Miles Kelly was on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10/training camp deal signed in late September 2026. In the preseason, he shot 50% from the field and 53.3% from three. His standout game came on 7 October 2026 against Portland, when he dropped 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 from three), 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 28 minutes off the bench.

Despite his efficient shooting and one strong outing, the Warriors needed to trim the roster and prioritized adding a forward instead. Kelly remains eligible to join the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League affiliate) and can still earn an Exhibit 10 bonus if he spends sufficient time there.

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Meanwhile, Forward Tyler Burton, 26, appeared in 12 games (all as a reserve) as a rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025-26, averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.92 steals and 25.6 minutes per game.

In two NBA G League seasons with the Memphis Hustle (2024-25 and 2025-26), he appeared in 37 games (29 starts), averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.2 minutes per game. Unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, Burton had a five-year collegiate career at Richmond (2019-23) and Villanova (2023-24), tallying averages of 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 28.0 minutes across 157 games (127 starts).

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Tyler Burton adds size to the wing depth at a position of need. The Warriors’ roster features an aging core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, plus they have injury concerns. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody remain out, and Kristaps Porzingis’ absence is still a big question heading into the season.

They already have young forwards such as Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos, plus veterans like Georges Niang. By waiving Miles Kelly, Golden State gains a bigger, more versatile body in the wing. Burton has shown the ability to score, rebound, and contribute defensively (steals) in both the NBA and G League.

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The emergence of Brandon Williams and his contribution during the preseason could have also triggered this move from the Warriors. Golden State signed the 26-year-old to a vet minimum contract in August, and so far he has not disappointed.

Taking over ball-handling duties in Curry’s absence, his speed and agility provide another advantage for the Warriors. Let’s not forget that Brandin Podziemski has the starting spot locked for now.

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His contract extension is highly debated and polarizing. The front office and head coach Steve Kerr view the five-year $110 million deal as a “win-win” based on internal metrics and his decent 13.8 points per game average. But NBA analysts and fans are deeply divided over the numbers.

Critics argue that an average annual value (AAV) of $22 million is too steep for a player who has not yet proven he can be an NBA star. Some cap analysts previously warned that giving Podziemski anything over $17 million a year would limit the Warriors’ future financial flexibility and cap space for building around Stephen Curry.

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Despite those concerns, Podz’s future is secured for the Warriors. Only time will tell if the 23-year-old will outperform this contract.