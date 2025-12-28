Warriors Make Unfortunate Seth Curry Announcement on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors cannot seem to catch a break with injuries. Over the last few games, the Dubs have looked great and even secured a Christmas Day win over the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, in terms of injuries as well, they were starting to get closer to a full, healthy roster with the returns of Stephen Curry and others. However, it has now been halted with an unfortunate update regarding Seth Curry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Golden States Warriors guard Seth Curry, who has been inactive for the last three (3) games due to injury, recently underwent MRIs on his lower back and pelvis. The MRIs confirmed that Curry’s injury is sciatic nerve-related. He will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks,” the Warriors have announced through X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This update comes after Curry was initially ruled out for the Dubs’ clash tonight against the Raptors, then suspected to be a sciatic nerve irritation. Now he’ll miss more than just this game with his re-evaluation set to take place two weeks from now. This means we won’t be seeing the sharpshooter in action until Golden State’s clash on the 5th of January with the LA Clippers.

While head coach Steve Kerr hasn’t given the veteran guard many opportunities since he joined the historic franchise after a bizarre turn of events, he’s shown glimpses of his elite shooting whenever he’s been trusted. So far, he’s averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 50.o percent from deep in just two appearances.

This indicates that the 35-year-old guard does bring something to the table. Nonetheless, his absence shouldn’t be a major issue for the Dubs, who’ve won each of the last three games in his absence already. However, even though they should be able to handle Seth Curry’s absence for the next two weeks, the Dubs still have a lot of worries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors injury report amid Seth Curry update

Seth Curry is the latest Golden State Warriors star to join the team’s long injury list, which was seemingly getting better just a few days back. Apart from him, the most notable name on the franchise’s injury report is that of their young guard Brandin Podziemski, who is dealing with an abdominal injury and is probable for Sunday’s clash against Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Although Podziemski hasn’t been at his very best this season, he’s still a key player for the Warriors. So far, he’s averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, which is quite impressive. This means if he misses some time, it could be bad news for the Dubs. More so, because now even Seth Curry won’t be available for the next two weeks.

Imago Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) stands on the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Apart from these two, De’Anthony Melton and L.J. Cryer are also two guards who are on the Golden State’s injury report. While Melton has been dealing with a knee issue and has no set timeline for return as of now, Cryer is suffering from a strain in his lower back and is on a day-to-day basis currently. All in all, the Warriors are running thin on guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means they’ll have to be extremely cautious with Stephen Curry’s minutes. Also, it means that both Will Richard and Pat Spencer are about to see an increase in their minutes, at least for the next couple of weeks or so. Both players have already shown glimpses of their potential and will now look to further impress head coach Steve Kerr.

On one hand, Spencer has averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. On the other hand, rookie Richard has averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. So, they should be able to hold the water until a few of these guards return to the court, as the Warriors gear up to face the Raptors next.