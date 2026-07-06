Warriors, Heat Take Back Seat as Insider Uncovers What Rival Teams Quietly Fear About LeBron James’ Next Decision

For the past week, the NBA has revolved around one question: where will LeBron James go next? His decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and enter free agency has sent contenders into a frenzy. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly pushing to unite him with Stephen Curry, while the Miami Heat joined the race after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. But as the spotlight follows the obvious favorites, there is a growing sense around the league that another team is quietly shaping the outcome of his next move.

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NBA insider Brian Windhorst has revealed that although several teams have positioned themselves for the run, the moods inside some camps tell a different story. He pointed to the Philadelphia 76ers, who moved quickly to make a pitch to James after landing Jaylen Brown but now aren’t exactly confident about how things will end. And it’s all because of one team: Cleveland.

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Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland, “I’ve talked to people in Philly, and I’m like, ‘What do you think?’ And they’re like, ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland.’ Everybody I talked to is like, ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland.’ Nobody seems like they have optimism.”

The question is whether rival teams should pay heed to this comment. Well, everything comes down to LeBron James’ relationship with Ohio.

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He has been the city’s poster boy even when he left them. However, James has always returned home every time his stints with other franchises ended. Their history has led many to believe that the Cavaliers are the ones to beat in this race.

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Initially, experts believed the King wouldn’t agree to a pay cut after earning $52.2 million last season. At present, the Cavaliers can offer only the $15.04 million Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. But at this stage of his career, LeBron James is chasing legacy, not another payday, and that could be the game-changer Cleveland needs.

For Philadelphia, the fear seems understandable, given they have spent 43 years chasing another title. Allen Iverson came close, and Joel Embiid kept that dream alive, but that wait game is still on. Now, after landing NBA champion Jaylen Brown, they might dream even bigger. The only question is whether they can convince LeBron James to be the final piece. Their biggest obstacle right now seems to be Cleveland. And it’s not just for them; rather, all rival teams might need to take notice.

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Should LeBron James also consider Philly as his next landing spot?

The Philadelphia 76ers have every reason to believe it belongs in the LeBron James conversation. A lineup featuring Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe has the talent to shake up the Eastern Conference.

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Moreover, there is a shared history too. LeBron and Joel Embiid celebrated Olympic gold together at the 2024 Paris Games, while James and Maxey have built a strong connection through offseason training. Their friendly race to reach the gym first became legendary after Tyrese arrived at 5:00 AM and still found LeBron finishing a full weightlifting session, already soaked in sweat.

Sure, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the biggest concerns for a LeBron James sweepstakes. But you cannot completely rule out the 76ers, the Warriors, or the Heat. At this point, everything depends on what the 41-year-old wants. And as Rich Paul said, the decision ain’t coming any time soon!