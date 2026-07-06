Warriors, Wolves Face Major Hurdle in Landing LeBron James as Marc Stein Reveals Cavs Biggest Advantage

Rich Paul’s whiteboard revealed teams that LeBron James could sign with. In fact, the agent said that the Philadelphia 76ers were the frontrunners. But insider Marc Stein reported why the return to the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hard to beat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The way it was laid out to me repeatedly is that more and more these other teams see Cleveland as the scenario to beat,” said Stein on the All NBA podcast. “Because if you want LeBron, you’re going to have to convince him your situation is better than Cleveland’s, because Cleveland offers the storybook ending unless he knows he’s going to win a title with one of these teams. And I don’t think anybody in the discussion, including Cleveland, can guarantee that just by adding LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re going to win it all next season. So, the Cavs do have the storybook ending advantage. And also, they are in the East, and you put LeBron on that team, there’s going to be other moves. That roster is not going to look exactly the same way it does now. All the other teams, including your Nuggets, the Heat, the Sixers, the Wolves, are operating under the belief they’re still in the game.”

This follows the report by Joe Vardon of The Athletic, in which Max Strus and Dennis Schroder’s futures with the Cavs are uncertain. Strus is in his final year of a four-year $62.3 million contract. That $16.6 million contract would allow LeBron James to sign a mid-level exception instead of a minimum contract. Plus, trading or waiving-and-stretching Schroder’s three-year, $44.4 million contract would create additional financial flexibility for Bronny James.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the Cavaliers are looking to sign Bronny to lure LeBron James to the Cavs. Last season was an emotional return for the James household as Bron shed tears with his mother watching from the stands. In fact, Bronny even brought the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd to their feet with a nostalgic, powerful fastbreak dunk.

Adding fuel to the fire were Rich Paul’s co-host, Max Kellerman’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot of reports. Cleveland or the Warriors, right? My sense right now is, if this is going to be his last year, he’s going home. That’s my sense,” he said.

Just as the Cavs are trying to lure Bron with Bronny, the Warriors are doing the same with Anthony Davis’ signature. Draymond Green has declined his $27.7 million option to free up more funds for the eventual Big 4 of Curry, James, Davis and him. Similarly, the Timberwolves have an offer for Bron to win the first championship for the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have Edwards and Ball backcourt, with McDaniels and Gobert’s defensive ability to lock in rivals. Now, LeBron James will fit right in, as the Wolves lack a natural four. Plus, the Miami Heat want another Big3 run, this time with Giannis and Bam. So, the suitors and conversations will be interesting.