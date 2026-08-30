Warriors Need One Favor From Stephen Curry Amid $65M Extension Talks, Says Insider

Stephen Curry has carried the Golden State Warriors for years. Now, one decision could force the franchise to rethink everything. Curry became eligible for an extension Saturday, but he does not need to rush. However, the Warriors face a tricky choice. Give Curry what he wants now, or preserve flexibility. Either way, his next move could shape the franchise for years.

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ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained the situation ahead of the Dubs and Steph. “Curry counts for $65.7 million, which is basically year one of his extension against the salary cap. So, whatever happens with Stephen Curry will play a significant role in where Golden State is going to be flexibility-wise,” the insider said.

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As mentioned before, Stephen Curry can extend whenever he wants, but his contract amount will affect Golden State’s flexibility. He could opt for the $65.7 million price tag. At the same time, Curry could choose something as low as $50 or $55 million. Or, he could say no to the extension.

However, had Marks been the Warriors front office, “I would say to Curry, you’ve got to wait this out. You’re going to get an extension, and you’re going to get $65.7 million if we don’t hit our targets next offseason. But give us the flexibility to have to be able to go out and maybe get two players or one player or trade for a player here.”

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At present, waiting gives Golden State two options. Curry could push Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. for reinforcements if the team starts 2-8. He could also preserve $65 million in room next summer. But stars like Nikola Jokic may remain unavailable, but additions could emerge. However, that strategy might require Curry to accept less than his maximum.

On the other hand, a major injury could weaken his value. Meanwhile, a maximum deal could squeeze the roster. Curry would be 39 while earning $65 million plus, then 40 while making $70 million plus. That could limit Dunleavy’s ability to build around him.

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What could be a possible path for Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

The most feasible option right now seems to be keeping the extension on hold, or considering a minimum extension. Under the CBA, he could accept a 40% reduction from his current $62.6 million salary. That would put his 2027-28 salary at roughly $37.5 million.

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But again, a cut that steep seems highly unlikely. Still, he could settle for around $50 million. That would give the Warriors more breathing room. They could then pursue one or two additions to refresh their stagnant roster. At the same time, the Golden State Warriors have given enough reasons to the Baby-Faced Assassin to walk away as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The front office has failed to bring any major face to the team. They re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis. The team is heavily banking on a 36-year-old Jimmy Butler to recover from his Achilles injury and play like his old self. And, of course, the generational fumble of failing to sign LeBron James also adds to the tension.

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But then, this is Stephen Curry we’re talking about. “I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life. But if the situation is one where you’re just bottom-feeding, that’s tough to accept,” he shared. “I want to win. Let’s put it that way. I want to compete for titles. That’s why we play.”

So, the bottom line is that the Warriors have to prove themselves to hold on to their savior, or watch him walk away. Or, hope that he gives them the space to build around him, and chase the fifth ring they’re desperate for.