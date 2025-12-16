Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Confirms Changes Are Coming After Steve Kerr’s Concerning Admission

The Golden State Warriors received a lot of backlash from the fans following their 131-136 defeat to the 11th-placed Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. It was a game full of missed opportunities as their talisman, Stephen Curry, did everything in his power to guide the Dubs to victory with a 35-point masterclass.

Following the result, a crazy Warriors fan had sent an email to the team owner Joe Lacob, expressing his concerns with the team and requesting personnel changes. To everyone’s surprise, the Lacob replied to that angry fan, sharing his frustration about the proceedings and also assuring that none of this is happening because of Jimmy Butler. The entire conversation between the two has gone viral on social media.

“You can’t be as frustrated as me. I am working on it. It’s complicated. Style of play. Coaches’ desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy [Butler] is not the problem,” Lacob wrote in his reply mail to the Warriors fan.

While it is extremely rare for a team owner to respond to a fan, Lacob is leading by example and promoting constructive discourse within the Warriors fanbase, where he acknowledges the criticisms and anger surrounding a game that the Dubs were expected to win. Overall, this leaves them eighth in the Western Conference with a middling 13-14 record, which reflects this season’s inconsistency.

