Warriors Owner Focused on $2.3Bn Deal While Front Office Tests Stephen Curry’s Patience With Latest Failure

While the Warriors’ front office made another questionable trade, owner Joe Lacob was reportedly miles away, eyeing a multi-billion dollar prize that has nothing to do with basketball. But it is a move that could define the final chapter of Stephen Curry’s career.

The move in question isn’t quite related to the historic franchise, apart from being seemingly involved with it. That’s because while the Warriors were busy plotting moves to improve their roster for the season, especially putting an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga, their owner, Joe Lacob, reportedly made a trip to San Diego to have a tour of what could be his newest venture, MLB’s San Diego Padres.

“Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob is unequivocally interested in buying the Padres after a fact-finding trip to San Diego last week and a tour of Petco Park,” sources told Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend Wednesday night.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob on the sideline after a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

“Asked about Lacob’s pursuit of the team, the Padres declined comment Wednesday evening,” he further reported. “But John Seidler announced in November that the franchise — reportedly valued between $1.9B and $2.3B — was available for purchase, although a legal dispute between Peter Seidler’s widow, Sheel Seidler, and two Seidler brothers purportedly was a potential deterrent.”

It seems like with the mentioned legal dispute between Sheel Seidler and Bob and Matt Seidler now settled after she dropped the lawsuit that alleged both brothers of breaching their fiduciary duties, Lacob’s interest within the MLB franchise has reignited. Despite that, the Warriors co-owner has yet to make an official offer to the Padres ownership group.

Given the fact that Lacob has been in pursuit of the $2.3 billion valued MLB team for the longest, it’s only a matter of time before he decides to make his next move. But while he focuses on this new business opportunity, this report comes at a rather pivotal moment in the Warriors’ history, as questions continue to mount over how the franchise plans to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining years.

The Warriors are testing Stephen Curry’s patience

With Joe Lacob’s priorities seemingly lying elsewhere. Frustration is building in San Francisco. The Golden State Warriors entered this season with a lot of expectations. Although those expectations were derailed when Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending injury, many still believed the front office might be able to pull off a blockbuster trade, such as landing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But that ship has now sailed, and NBA analyst David Dennis Jr. believes this should prompt Stephen Curry to ask questions to his superiors.

“You have a Jonathan Kuminga, who you’ve been telling us is the future of your organization, who has not been able to get on the floor hardly at all this season,” Dennis Jr. said on SportsCenter. “You move him to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis, who, no disrespect to him, he’s got health issues. I’m in Atlanta. I was forgetting that this dude was played for the Hawks. The guy just is not healthy.”

Imago Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as a call is reviewed for a flagrant foul against Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“So, the Warriors are looking at a dead-end season right now because of what they’ve built around Stephen Curry. And the best thing that the Warriors have going for them is that Wardell Stephen Curry does not go to that front office, knock on the door, and say, Put me on a contender because he has absolutely every right to do so based on what they’ve been putting around him for the last few years.”

Indeed, over the past few years, despite having plenty of assets, the front office seems to be making one wrong choice after another. First, they used their draft picks to land players who didn’t fit their playstyle, such as James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. As if that didn’t hurt them enough, they even refused to trade JK until his trade stock became negative.

Furthermore, the front office’s decision to let several role players walk away despite the team being in dire need of depth has drained the Warriors. All of this has wasted Curry’s chance of adding another championship to his name. So, without a doubt, the point guard should be knocking on the executives’ door as he’s left to carry a struggling roster.

Still, will that change Golden State’s position this season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.