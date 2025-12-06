Warriors Plan Trade for Bucks Star, but It’s Not Giannis Antetokounmpo – Report

The Golden State Warriors may not have the assets to make a serious run at Giannis Antetokounmpo if he eventually parts ways with the Milwaukee Bucks. But that doesn’t mean they can’t benefit from the growing turmoil in Wisconsin. With uncertainty around the two-time MVP rising by the day, the Warriors suddenly find themselves positioned to take advantage in a different, strategic way.

“#Sources — Myles Turner emerging as a real Golden State target if Milwaukee shifts into seller mode ahead of the deadline. #NBA,” according to the NBA Trade Report.

Myles Turner has long been on Golden State’s radar, but the latest buzz stems from a new report by NBA insider Jake Fischer. He suggests that if Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee, the Bucks could consider a full teardown, potentially making not only Turner but also Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis available.

“Some teams out there think the post-Giannis Bucks would want to initiate a full-scale teardown that includes trading away veterans like the title-winning Bobby Portis, February acquisition Kyle Kuzma, and offseason addition Myles Turner. Even then, though, there would be loud questions,” Fischer wrote in his latest piece.

While Antetokounmpo is the obvious headline in this saga, the Warriors would gladly welcome Milwaukee Bucks center as a strong consolation prize. Golden State hoped veteran Al Horford would stabilize their issues at the five, but that experiment hasn’t delivered so far. Adding a proven option could shift their frontcourt outlook in a way Horford simply hasn’t.

Apart from struggling with injuries, Horford has also looked uncomfortable while adjusting to his new teammates. While even Myles Turner hasn’t been playing at the highest level since his free agency move from Indiana to Milwaukee, he’s still been quite solid. Currently, the 29-year-old is averaging 12.7 points along with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Not just that, he’s also shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. So, bringing him in would be an instant upgrade for the Warriors, given his elite rim protection abilities and impressive shooting. But, probably no matter how well the big man would fit within their roster, the biggest question for the Dubs will be how?

What can the Warriors offer to lure away Myles Turner?

Well, it’s safe to say that the Golden State Warriors won’t be the only team interested in Myles Turner’s services if an opportunity does arise. So, their front office will have to come up with a solid offer to convince the Bucks to let go of their big man. At the moment, the Dubs lack the abundance of assets that other teams possess. But what they have is a couple of tradable players.

Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. While both of these have been losing their trade value, Kuminga might be viewed as a great option by a rebuilding team like the one Milwaukee would become after letting go of its current stars. In fact, it could be a win-win situation for both parties.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) loses control of the ball next to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks could finally give Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski the extended opportunities they rarely get in San Francisco. In return, the Warriors would secure an ideal frontcourt partner for Draymond Green. And if needed, Golden State could include its 2026 lottery-protected first-round pick to seal the deal, creating a framework that suddenly feels very workable.

Milwaukee could ask for additional draft capital or even another player, but that seems unlikely, especially if Kuminga and Podziemski find their stride.

For now, though, all of this remains speculation. The entire Myles Turner discussion revolves around an ‘if’ Giannis Antetokounmpo submits a trade request. Until then, the situation sits in limbo, with the next few weeks set to define everything.