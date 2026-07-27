Warriors’ Potential $140M Plan Emerges After Stephen Curry Holds Off Contract Talks

Eight weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers landed LeBron James, signed Jaylen Brown, and became an Eastern Conference contender, they were being written off as a franchise in free fall – Embiid’s injury history, a front office in transition, and a roster that looked like it needed three years before it could compete again. Brian Windhorst is now using it as a comparison for why the most scrutinized franchise in basketball right now deserves the same patience. The team he is defending is Golden State, and the player at the center of the conversation, Stephen Curry, is the one whose contract situation just got more complicated.

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Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Windhorst gave his take on the Warriors’ offseason so far.

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“If Steph Curry decided not to sign an extension this summer, it wouldn’t necessarily mean that the Warriors are in trouble of losing him,” Windhorst said. “It could possibly mean the Warriors are plotting another giant move because Jimmy Butler is in the last year of his contract. When Draymond Green re-signs at some point, it’s going to likely be on a one-year guaranteed deal.”

“I’m not sure if they’re going to extend Brandon Podziemski or not, but they are in position to clear $130 to $140 million in cap space if they want — if Steph agrees. I know they tried to get Giannis and didn’t get him. They tried to get Anthony Davis and didn’t get him. They tried to get LeBron and didn’t get him. They tried to get Jaylen Brown. But look what the Sixers were eight weeks ago and then apply this to the Warriors. If you want to give up on them and say they’re done, go ahead. You could be right. I don’t think that’s necessarily the case.”

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Stephen Curry can receive as much as $136.7 million over two years on his next extension, money that, if not committed immediately, sits on the books as potential cap space rather than a guaranteed obligation. It requires Curry’s consent as the 38-year-old would need to agree to delay his own extension, effectively trading guaranteed near-term security for the chance to play alongside a star acquisition before committing long-term.

Reports have already surfaced suggesting that Curry may not be fully aligned with the Warriors’ front office direction, with sources indicating that he is considering waiting until free agency rather than signing immediately, in part to apply pressure on ownership to be more aggressive with roster building.

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Anthony Slater of ESPN reported this week that the Warriors are open to a one- or two-year extension with Curry, with formal talks not possible until Aug. 29 under NBA rules. Slater added: “If he wants a one-year extension at big money, if he wants a two-year extension, the Warriors are very open to that conversation. I think they want to see how this roster looks in the short-term and long-term.”