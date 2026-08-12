Warriors Pursue Waived 76ers Star as GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Provides Clarity on Stephen Curry’s Future

From Giannis Antetokounmpo to Kawhi Leonard to LeBron James to Mario Hezonja to an unproven 24-year-old star. That’s the current situation developing with the Golden State Warriors, as they are interested in a former 76ers star. This comes at a time when Stephen Curry’s championship window is shrinking, and so far there have been no free agent signings.

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Speaking about Curry’s future, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. remains confident that there have been no discussions about an exit. However, the roster will need a considerable boost if Golden State hopes to return to contention. A recent update from Bleacher Report has linked Dalen Terry to the Dub Nation.

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“I did hear that Dalen Terry is someone on the Warriors’ radar for a training camp invite,” said insider Jake Fischer. “Dalen Terry was on a non-guaranteed deal with Philadelphia. He did not make the roster crunch with the Sixers after they had to make some space for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

The Sixers ultimately waived Terry in late July from his non-guaranteed $2.6 million deal, money that wasn’t fully locked in until January to free up the necessary salary-cap and apron space for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Once he cleared waivers, the former first-round pick hit unrestricted free agency.

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With Philadelphia facing salary-cap constraints while making room for James and Caldwell-Pope, Terry became one of the players the team could move on from.

A “training camp invite” is a specific, low-commitment transaction type, typically structured as an Exhibit 10 contract, that costs almost nothing in guaranteed money and carries no meaningful cap consequence.

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For a Warriors front office that has spent the summer operating with tight margins, that structure matters nearly as much as the player himself. It’s a mechanism that lets Golden State audition Terry in live five-on-five settings against its own roster without touching exceptions or trade tools it may need later in the season.

The 24-year-old spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and 76ers, appearing in 48 combined games, averaging 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in roughly 12 minutes per game while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three-point range. Those numbers do not jump off the page, but Terry offers qualities that could make him an intriguing low-cost option for Golden State.

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The 6-foot-6 wing has a reported 7-foot-1 wingspan and brings athleticism, defensive activity, and playmaking versatility. His defensive ability is arguably his biggest selling point. He can defend multiple positions, move the ball, attack in transition, and operate without requiring many touches.

The major question is shooting. Although Terry hit 36.4% of his threes last season, his career mark remains inconsistent, which could become a problem in a Warriors offense built around Stephen Curry and spacing.

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For Golden State, however, the potential reward is straightforward. A training camp opportunity would allow the Warriors to evaluate whether Terry can turn his defensive tools and playmaking into a reliable rotation role.

While Terry’s future remains uncertain, the Warriors GM made sure there was no uncertainty around Stephen Curry.

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“There are two things I’m confident about with Steph: He really, really wants to win, and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior.”

The Warriors have missed out on several high-profile names and have yet to make a major move in free agency. They are largely running it back with a team that finished last season with 37 wins and 10th place in the Western Conference.

To make matters worse, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are expected to miss significant time while recovering from a torn ACL and a torn patellar tendon, respectively. That leaves Golden State with little room for error and potentially makes a player like Terry worth a closer look.