Warriors Ready to Cut Ties With Stephen Curry’s Backup After Steve Kerr’s Roster Announcement

With Stephen Curry’s championship window shrinking by the week, the Golden State Warriors just made a roster decision that prioritizes the present even if it costs them part of their future. After Steve Kerr’s newest rotation announcement, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Stephen Curry’s primary backup is no longer untouchable, and the front office is finally preparing for life without him.

Earlier this week, Steve Kerr publicly committed to a tighter, veteran-heavy rotation, confirming that Brandin Podziemski would no longer be featured as Stephen Curry’s primary backup guard. Kerr emphasized shortening the rotation and prioritizing experienced lineups as the season intensifies, a move that immediately reduced Podziemski’s minutes and on-ball role.

The Warriors aren’t the first contender to make this calculation. Teams built around aging superstars, most notably the Lakers during LeBron James’ later title pushes, have repeatedly moved young guards and prospects in favor of immediate help. Golden State now appears to be following that same win-now blueprint around Curry.

Golden State isn’t making noise for the sake of it. This is a calculated pivot. And with the trade deadline looming, the timing feels anything but accidental.

Steve Kerr’s announcement didn’t come with dramatic language or a headline-grabbing quote. But the message was loud enough. Brandin Podziemski, once viewed as a key piece of the Warriors’ future, is no longer being treated like a long-term pillar in Kerr’s rotation.

For much of last season and into this one, Podziemski functioned as Curry’s insurance policy, the guard trusted to stabilize lineups when the franchise cornerstone sat. Now, his role has quietly shrunk, and his standing inside the organization appears to be changing just as quickly.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Warriors are “more open than ever” to including Podziemski in trade talks. That alone signals a major philosophical turn for a franchise that once refused to move him in blockbuster negotiations.

Why Steve Kerr’s Roster Decision Changed Everything

Kerr’s latest lineup commitment told a simple story: Golden State is prioritizing win-now certainty over developmental patience.

The coaching staff has leaned more heavily into veterans and clearly defined roles, leaving less margin for error for young guards who rely on rhythm and opportunity. Podziemski’s fluctuating minutes and reduced on-ball responsibility reflect that reality.

In short, Kerr is no longer coaching like he has time to wait.

At 36, Stephen Curry’s championship window is precious. Every rotation choice now comes with urgency attached. Players who can’t consistently impact winning possessions are becoming expendable, even if they project well long-term. Podziemski isn’t being benched out of spite. He’s being sidelined by circumstance. What makes this moment striking is how quickly the narrative has flipped.

Imago Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Two years ago, Podziemski was reportedly the holdup in potential blockbuster discussions, including talks surrounding Lauri Markkanen. Golden State valued him as a foundational piece, a smart, high-IQ guard who could eventually bridge the gap between eras.

Now, that same player is being positioned as a trade facilitator.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors have soured on Podziemski’s talent. It means the franchise has finally accepted that development timelines and Curry’s prime no longer align. If moving a young guard helps land an immediate-impact player before February, Golden State is prepared to make that call.

The Warriors aren’t shopping Podziemski just to shake things up. They’re looking for leverage.

Including him in a deal allows Golden State to chase an impact upgrade, whether that’s additional scoring, size, or defensive versatility, without dismantling the core built around Curry, Draymond Green, and their veteran support system.

This is less about cutting ties emotionally and more about maximizing value while there’s still time to matter.

With the trade deadline approaching, Steve Kerr’s announcement didn’t just reshape the rotation, it clarified who the Warriors are willing to move on from to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining prime.