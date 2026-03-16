Warriors Ready to Refuse $123M Demand as Key Starter Nears Jonathan Kuminga Situation: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are neck deep in trouble. Stephen Curry’s runner’s knee has kept him away from the court since Jan 30. And in this period, the team has gone 5-12, their latest 107-110 loss came against the New York Knicks on Sunday. But amidst the downfall, Brandin Podziemski is shining. He has taken offensive responsibility in Steph and Jimmy Butler’s absence. However, good performance doesn’t mean a permanent spot in the team.

Podz always wanted this responsibility. But the road has been bumpy. Therefore, in his recent analysis for The San Francisco Standard, Tim Kawakami shared an important contractual insight for the 23-year-old guard.

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This offseason could bring another intriguing rookie extension negotiation. “I don’t know if Podziemski’s worth much more than the three-year, $39-million deal that Moody got in October 2024,” the Warriors insider wrote. “But I’m positive that he will want more. I also am relatively sure that the Warriors won’t want to pay Podziemski anything near the $123 million they paid Jordan Poole in October 2022.”

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Let’s understand. BP is entering a fascinating extension window. His production points toward a solid deal, although far from a blockbuster. The guard logs about 27 MPG while adding playmaking, rebounding, and defensive value. His impact metrics help the case.

Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He ranks 79th percentile in cTOV and 82nd percentile in offensive rebounding. Meanwhile, his scoring efficiency sits in the middle tier with a modest TS%. Therefore, his statistical profile supports a meaningful raise but places a natural ceiling on negotiations. So now, contract history frames the discussion.

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Moses Moody secured a three-year $39M extension in October 2024, about $13M annually, after averaging 5.9 PPG with limited starts. In contrast, Jordan Poole earned four years and $140M in October 2022 after an 18.5 PPG breakout and strong playoff run.

Podziemski remains on his rookie deal through 2026-27 at about $5.7M next season and becomes extension-eligible now; otherwise, restricted in 2027. However, the Golden State Warriors already project $234M in commitments for 2025-26. Therefore, a realistic landing zone is $45M to $60M over four years, roughly $15M to $20M annually.

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This brings the Warriors into new trouble. They just recovered from the whole Jonathan Kuminga fiasco. However, this contract extension episode with Brandin Podziemski could turn into a repeat telecast. How?

Golden State Warriors may face another Jonathan Kuminga-like drama

If you remember, Jonathan Kuminga’s breakup with the Golden State Warriors wasn’t pleasant. Things came to a point where the front office and Coach Kerr began questioning his commitment and drive toward collective ambition. On the other hand, Kuminga, too, complained that he felt undervalued for years. He sat out with 16 straight DNPs after opening 12 games for the Dubs in the 2025-26 season.

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Now, coming to his contract drama. The forward averaged 15.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.2 APG across 47 games in 2024-25 as injuries interfered. Still, he turned down offers like three years for $75M with a team option. Instead, he accepted a two-year deal worth up to $48.5M, roughly $24M annually, in September 2025.

Friction with coach Steve Kerr over role and benchings then escalated matters. Consequently, Kuminga requested a trade after January 15, 2026, eligibility, leading to a February 2026 move to the Hawks alongside Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis. So, many believe Brandin Podziemski could face a familiar path.

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Imago Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

His rookie scale runs through 2026-27 after the Golden State Warriors exercised the option in October 2025. Without an extension, restricted free agency looms. Podziemski owns career averages of 11.0 PPG with strong playmaking and defensive impact, although his mid-tier TS% and role swings resemble Kuminga’s inconsistency despite Kuminga’s 16+ PPG peaks.

Moreover, Golden State’s payroll already sits at $209M for 2025-26. Therefore, short bridges around $15M to $20M annually remain likely, especially with projections topping $234M while Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler anchor veteran priorities.

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Well, the Golden State Warriors may have escaped one storm, yet another cloud gathers quickly. Brandin Podziemski is slightly thriving while Stephen Curry heals, although contracts rarely reward effort alone. Meanwhile, memories of Jonathan Kuminga’s messy exit still linger inside the building. Therefore, the Warriors must balance faith in youth with championship urgency. One wrong move, and this promising rise could reopen old wounds again.